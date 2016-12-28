Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and... December 28, 2016

What’s On Tap What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,... December 28, 2016

Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Wishes You a Happy New Year At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, everyone wishes you... December 28, 2016

Library launches Teen Reading Lounge The Ephrata Public Library is launching a Teen Reading Lounge,... December 28, 2016

Ephrata parents get Christmas wish: 8-month-old daughter is cancer free Their first Christmas with their first child isn’t quite what... December 28, 2016

Music medicine Entertainer Charlie Lustman doesn’t sing the standards and his stage... December 28, 2016

Waiting for the shoe to drop Akron’s New Year’s Eve Family Night will, for the ninth... December 28, 2016