- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
- Travelogue will explore Colorado River this Saturday
- Cool lineup!
Cocalico sergeant hero in liver transplant drama
A liver, stored safely in a box, was on its way from York Hospital for a...
Sinkhole solved
An early morning sinkhole in Philadelphia on a frigid Sunday morning perhaps offers perspective of how...
Cocalico drops Lebanon to set up Friday’s showdown
After Tuesday night’s victories, Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg sit at 6-0 atop Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon...
Re-Uzit stores to consolidate
Ephrata Borough Council is considering a plan which would consolidate a pair of Ephrata Re-Uzit stores...
Waiting for another shoe to drop: Akron welcomes the New Year
Akron rang in the New Year Saturday night with the town’s locally-famous midnight shoe drop. There...
Cocalico
Denver council approves equipment update
In addition to beginning of the year housekeeping tasks, Denver...
- January 11, 2017
Through the Roof: Fire training at shuttered motel draws nine companies
What were you doing on Saturday, Jan. 7, when it...
- January 11, 2017
Sports
Signature Win: Mounts knock off L-S, sit all alone in first with Barons’ loss
A year ago, Ephrata lost 11 games by nine points or less...
Police & Fire
Ephrata and East Cocalico Police Reports, January 12, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: CRASH: Brandon...
- January 11, 2017
East Cocalico Police Report, December 29, 2016
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Stephen...
- December 28, 2016
Entertainment
What’s On Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
- January 11, 2017
Steven Courtney: he’s not just for kids anymore
A few weeks ago, Steven Courtney was performing at Mad...
- January 11, 2017
Obituaries
Dean A. Weaver, 50, Shopping News worker, father of five, enjoyed landscaping
Dean A. Weaver, 50, of Narvon, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, from injuries...
- January 11, 2017
Kathleen M. Fagan, 55, Compleat Restorations worker, had an uplifting spirit, loved beach
Kathleen M. (Stoll) Fagan, 55, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at...
- January 11, 2017
V. Orval Wonder, 89, WWII vet, owned Wonder Disposal Service, enjoyed attending fireman’s parades
V. Orval Wonder, 89, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at...
- January 11, 2017
Nancy A. Gress, 60, Woolworth worker, enjoyed cooking, time with her family
Nancy A. Gress, 60, of Denver, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. She was...
- January 11, 2017
Melanio ‘Mel’ Serrano, 87, Baldwin Brass retiree, a devoted and loving family man
Melanio “Mel” Serrano, 87, of Ephrata, passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 8,...
- January 11, 2017