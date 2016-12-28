- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
- Travelogue will explore Colorado River this Saturday
- Cool lineup!
-
Library launches Teen Reading Lounge
The Ephrata Public Library is launching a Teen Reading Lounge, an interactive book club for teens...
-
Ephrata parents get Christmas wish: 8-month-old daughter is cancer free
Their first Christmas with their first child isn’t quite what Rick and Amanda Wagner expected. For...
-
Music medicine
Entertainer Charlie Lustman doesn’t sing the standards and his stage is about as far as you...
-
Waiting for the shoe to drop
Akron’s New Year’s Eve Family Night will, for the ninth year, feature the famous Akron shoe...
-
Another thriller: Mounts get past Eagles to remain perfect in section
Winning is fun. That’s what Ephrata Coach Charlie Fisher has been preaching to his guys since...
Cocalico
-
Denver Borough awarded grant for park accessibility improvements
Accessibility for everyone using the Denver Memorial Park will be...
- December 28, 2016
-
Cocalico school taxes will respect state index
The Cocalico School Board has agreed once again not to...
- December 28, 2016
Sports
-
Engle’s career night leads Cocalico past Lady Mounts
Senior posts 24 points, 13 boards in win The first of two...
Police & Fire
-
East Cocalico Police Report, December 29, 2016
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Stephen...
- December 28, 2016
-
Ephrata Police Report, December 29, 2016
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following: POSSESSION: Police were...
- December 28, 2016
Entertainment
-
What’s On Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
- December 28, 2016
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant Wishes You a Happy New Year
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, everyone wishes you...
- December 28, 2016
Obituaries
-
Kenneth ‘Bear’ MacCord, 70, Cocalico district teacher, referee and statistician for several Cocalico H.S. sports
Kenneth “Bear” MacCord, 70, of Stevens, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Wellspan...
- December 29, 2016
-
Harry A. Eshelman, 86, Korea vet, Frank Ferrara & Son carpentry foreman, E. Cocalico Twp. supervisor
Harry A. Eshelman, 86, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Lancaster...
- December 28, 2016
-
Frances E. Claudy, 102, F & M Hat Co. retiree, oldest Reinholds VFW Auxiliary life member
Frances E. Claudy, 102, of Stevens, formerly of Reinholds and Denver, passed away Thursday,...
- December 28, 2016
-
Lester Eugene Ramsey, 88, Gerber Children’s Wear manager, WWII chauffeur, practical joker
Lester Eugene Ramsey, 88, of Denver, went home to be with the Lord on...
- December 28, 2016
-
Dennis E. Wulterkens, 70, Navy vet, Met Ed control room operator, enjoyed bowling, Packers
Dennis E. Wulterkens, 70, of Adamstown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, at Lancaster...
- December 28, 2016