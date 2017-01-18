- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
- Travelogue will explore Colorado River this Saturday
Locals earn blue ribbons at Farm Show
Exhibitors and visitors from all corners of the Mid-Atlantic arrived to Pennsylvania’s capital city to experience...
West View Golf Course moves closer to conversion
Handi*Vangelism Ministries International’s plans for a new home in Akron took a giant step forward at...
Ephrata pedal car collector welcomes visitors
There’s a modest local building that houses an astonishing collection of pedal-powered vehicles. The collection was...
‘None of the above’ Locals cast write-in votes in presidential election
Write in votes in the 2016 Presidential Election included Ted Nugent Chase Utley, Leonardo DiCaprio, and...
Knotted again
When Katie Heck drilled a shot with 2:39 to go in the third to put her...
Cocalico
Feline frustration: Cat colonies in Cocalico maintained, albeit in near secrecy
I can’t say I’m a “cat lady,” I don’t have...
- January 18, 2017
11th Annual Iron Chef Cocalico set
The Cocalico Education Foundation will host the 11th Annual Iron...
- January 18, 2017
Sports
Eagles flex muscles, deck Penn Manor 52-18
If the rest of Section One didn’t take notice when Cocalico thumped...
Police & Fire
East Cocalico Police Department Report, January 19, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DISORDERLY CONDUCT:...
- January 18, 2017
Ephrata and East Cocalico Police Reports, January 12, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: CRASH: Brandon...
- January 11, 2017
Entertainment
At Chancey’s Pub, It’s All About the Food
Chancey’s Pub in East Petersburg is a pub, of course....
- January 18, 2017
Chelsea Berry headlines next Wunderlich House Concert
Chelsea Berry will perform a concert at the Wunderlich House,...
- January 18, 2017
Obituaries
I. Homer Martin, 92, Sanford Seed employee, Green Dragon standholder, Haaks UZ pastor
I. Homer Martin, 92, formerly of Stevens, passed away Jan. 11, 2017, at the...
- January 18, 2017
Richard Lamar ‘Dick’ Weaver, 78, truck driver, Clay police officer, former Durlach-Mount Airy Fire Co. president
Richard Lamar “Dick” Weaver, 78, of Stevens, went home to be with the Lord...
- January 18, 2017
Anna Elizabeth Fluck, 96, cook at Cloister Restaurant, attended Church of the Nazarene
Anna Elizabeth Fluck, 96, of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Spruce...
- January 18, 2017
Brenda Marie Bazemore, 40, caretaker, Bible Baptist Church member, enjoyed reading, family time
On the 14th day of January 2017, Brenda Marie Biddle Bazemore, 40, of Ephrata,...
- January 18, 2017
Melvin W. ‘Mel’ Burkholder, 92, maintenance superintendent at Weaver, business owner, consultant
Melvin W. Burkholder, 92, formerly of Ephrata, went home to be with his Lord...
- January 18, 2017