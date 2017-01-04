- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
Re-Uzit stores to consolidate
Ephrata Borough Council is considering a plan which would consolidate a pair of Ephrata Re-Uzit stores...
Waiting for another shoe to drop: Akron welcomes the New Year
Akron rang in the New Year Saturday night with the town’s locally-famous midnight shoe drop. There...
Stauffer becomes 8th EHS girl to reach 1,000 career points
After coming up short in her quest for 1,000 career points the previous two games, Ephrata...
Social Media Review 2016
By Patrick Burns The post-holiday season is here and 2016 has not yet faded in our...
Library launches Teen Reading Lounge
The Ephrata Public Library is launching a Teen Reading Lounge, an interactive book club for teens...
Cocalico
Adamstown library ‘Room to Grow Capital Campaign’ approaches halfway mark
Adamstown Area Library’s capital campaign to build at the site...
- January 4, 2017
Scouting for information: Reinholds youth seeks merit badge in journalism
It was a rainy Thursday afternoon as my dad and...
- January 4, 2017
Sports
Police & Fire
East Cocalico Police Report, December 29, 2016
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Stephen...
- December 28, 2016
Ephrata Police Report, December 29, 2016
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following: POSSESSION: Police were...
- December 28, 2016
Entertainment
American Legion Post 429: Ephrata’s Best Kept Secret
You don’t have to be a member to enjoy the...
- January 4, 2017
Reel Reviews: ‘Passengers’ and ‘Jackie’
The bad future and good past It was almost a...
- January 4, 2017
Obituaries
Henry H. Arnold, 93, WWII vet, worked at Wellington Glass, Adamstown Rod & Gun Club charter member
Henry H. Arnold, 93, Adamstown, died Jan. 1, 2017, in Ephrata Hospital. Born in...
- January 4, 2017
Deaths of Local Interest – Jan. 5, 2017
Sidney F. Hall, 84, of Willow Street, passed away Dec. 26 at Conestoga View....
- January 4, 2017
Ruth S. Bucher, 90, homemaker, farmer’s wife, taught Sunday School at Middle Creek COB
Ruth S. Bucher, 90, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at...
- January 4, 2017
Maria Camerino, 94, NY Public School System worker, OMPH member, enjoyed opera
Maria Camerino, 94, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, at Brethren Village....
- January 4, 2017
Jeffrey S. Collins, 55, assistant pastor at Hope Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren
Jeffrey S. Collins, 55, of Denver, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Lancaster...
- January 4, 2017