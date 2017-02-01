- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
- Travelogue will explore Colorado River this Saturday
-
Carol keeps it Cool and publishes first book
Ephrata motivational speaker Carol Cool has added a new act to her life — author. Cool...
-
Familiar ‘wise’ crack
The end of January is the prime time for Pennsylvania’s Great Horned Owls to be seen...
-
Mim’s the word
Moore, county’s oldest resident, celebrates her 110th birthday By Laura Knowles Miriam “Mim” Moore had tears...
-
Misers Investment Club celebrates 60 years
Misers Investment Club celebrated its 60th anniversary last year. A representative of the National Association...
-
‘You Are Not Alone’
There is a newly-formed support group open to anyone struggling with a loss due to substance...
Cocalico
-
Stellar students
- February 1, 2017
-
A Good Guy Speaks Up
Heroin addiction does not discriminate, community learns Gavin Maser grew...
- February 1, 2017
Sports
-
:All knotted up
Mounts clinch L-L berth, pull into first-place tie with MC Ephrata entered...
Police & Fire
-
East Cocalico Police Department Report, January 19, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DISORDERLY CONDUCT:...
- January 18, 2017
-
Ephrata and East Cocalico Police Reports, January 12, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: CRASH: Brandon...
- January 11, 2017
Entertainment
-
Wunderlich concerts are very intimate
Chelsea Berry will perform a concert at the Wunderlich House,...
- February 1, 2017
-
Travelogue will visit Burma
The next Rotary Club of Lititz Travel and Adventure...
- February 1, 2017
Obituaries
-
Stephen Palkovic, 89, WWII Seabee, WHS AD, Record Express sports editor, active in Lititz
Stephen Joseph Palkovic, of Lititz, passed away on Jan. 29, 2017, at the age...
- February 1, 2017
-
Sandra S. ‘Sandy’ Boose, 71, Cocalico grad, Science Press proofreader, bus trip organizer
Sandra S. “Sandy” Boose, 71, Ephrata, died Jan. 28, 2017, at Keystone Villa of...
- February 1, 2017
-
Sally Ann Fasnacht, 80, worked at Denver Nursing Home, published poet, loved shore
Sally Ann Fasnacht, 80, Ephrata, died Jan. 28, 2017, in Lancashire Hall, Neffsville. Born...
- February 1, 2017
-
William R. Winter, 90, Ephrata
William R. Winter, 90, of Ephrata, passed away at his residence on Jan. 23,...
- February 1, 2017
-
Mabel M. Kimmel, 89, Martin’s bakery retiree, loved spoiling great-grandchildren
Mabel M. Kimmel, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at...
- February 1, 2017