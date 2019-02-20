Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Has Locations in Ephrata and Lancaster
Advertisement
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky puts the emphasis on personalized services and individualized attention for his clients.
For Ephrata area clients, Attorney Rostolsky is located at 1390 West Main Street, near the Lincoln House. There is free parking to the rear of the building. Lancaster clients are served at the downtown Lancaster office, which is located at 45 East Orange Street.
Attorney Rostolsky has been working with clients since 1973, and is well qualified to represent you and your legal interests. Equally as important, Attorney Rostolsky always strives to ensure that his clients questions are answered clearly.
His practice includes wills and estates, custody and support, separation and divorce, personal injury, civil litigations, real estate and automobile accidents. Personal injury claims are handled on a no-recovery, no-fee basis. Even when legal fees are necessary, Attorney Rostolsky’s fees are affordable.
Attorney Rostolsky offers the convenience of evening hours, so people who must be at work during the day can visit his office at times that suit their schedules.
Clients who want to transact legal business or get professional advice appreciate the service Mr. Rostolsky offers. They also appreciate that they have the choice of two office locations in Lancaster County.
You never know when you might need legal advice, so it’s a good idea to have someone in mind. Michael J. Rostolsky welcomes new clients whenever their needs or problems take a legal turn.
It is always reassuring to know there is someone you can call for professional services whenever you need a solution to your legal problems, especially when the office’s evening hours allow you to make an appointment after work. All you have to do is call the Lancaster office at 717-291-1819 or the newly relocated Ephrata office at 717-336-4938.business-review-021319
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Something for Everyone
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is something...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Has Locations in Ephrata and Lancaster
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky puts the emphasis on personalized services...
-
Akron Borough looks to keep clean water out of sanitary sewers
Heavy rains last fall dumped thousands of gallons of surface...
-
Something fishy’s going on in these classrooms!
Classrooms offer a variety of learning opportunities. In addition to...
-
WellSpan report highlights $190.3 million 2018 community benefit
WellSpan Health provided $190.3 million in community benefit to southcentral...
-
Brother’s spirit runs like the wind
One local woman’s enduring love for her famous, late brother...
-
Pressed into history
Featuring hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and salads, The Pressed...
-
Gus’s Keystone Restaurant: Something for Everyone
At Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant in Ephrata, there is...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Has Locations in Ephrata and Lancaster
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky puts the emphasis on personalized...
-
Akron Borough looks to keep clean water out of sanitary sewers
Heavy rains last fall dumped thousands of gallons of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Julie Boyer Mathiot says:
-
Larry E Harsh says:
-
Sharon lenhart mc cauley says: