Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On
Michael J. Rostolsky, Attorney at Law, puts the emphasis on personalized services and individualized attention for his clients.
He offers the convenience of evening hours, so that people who must be at work during the day can visit his office at times that suit their schedules.
Clients who want to transact legal business or get professional advice appreciate the service Mr. Rostolsky offers. They also appreciate that he has a local office on Route 272. Instead of trying to find parking in downtown Lancaster, they can make an appointment at his office at Route 272 and Cocalico Creek Road in Stevens. It is conveniently located and there’s plenty of free parking.
Mr. Rostolsky has been an attorney working with clients since 1973 and he is well qualified to represent you and your legal interests. He takes a special concern in his clients and answers all your questions clearly.
His practice includes will and estates, custody and support, separation and divorce, personal injury, DUI, criminal defense, civil litigations, real estate and automobile accidents. Injury claims are handled on a no-recovery, no-fee basis.
You never know when you might need legal advice, so it’s a good idea to have someone in mind. Michael J. Rostolsky welcomes new clients whenever their needs or problems take a legal turn. He offers affordable legal fees, which is also important. In addition, he offers the convenience of having two locations on Route 272 and at 45 East Orange Street in Lancaster.
Isn’t it reassuring to know that there is someone you can call for professional services whenever you need a solution to your legal problems and that he is available in the evenings too? All you have to do is call the Stevens office at 336-4938 or the Lancaster office at 291-1819.business-review-091417
-
