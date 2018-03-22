- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On
Advertisement
Michael J. Rostolsky, Attorney at Law, puts the emphasis on personalized services and individualized attention for his clients.
He offers the convenience of evening hours, so that people who must be at work during the day can visit his office at a time that suits their schedules.
Clients who want to transact legal business or get professional advice appreciate the service Mr. Rostolsky offers. They also appreciate that he has a local office on Route 272. Instead of trying to find parking in downtown Lancaster, they can make an appointment at his office at Route 272 and Cocalico Creek Road in Stevens. It is conveniently located and there’s plenty of free parking.
Mr. Rostolsky has been an attorney working with clients since 1973 and he is well qualified to represent you and your legal interests. He takes a special concern in his clients and answers all your questions clearly.
His practice includes will and estates, custody and support, separation and divorce, personal injury, DUI, criminal defense, civil litigations, real estate and automobile accidents. Injury claims are handled on a no-recovery, no-fee basis.
You never know when you might need legal advice, so it’s a good idea to have someone in mind. Michael J. Rostolsky welcomes new clients whenever their needs or problems take a legal turn. He offers affordable legal fees, which is also important. In addition, he offers the convenience of having two locations on Route 272 and at 45 East Orange Street in Lancaster.
Isn’t it reassuring to know that there is someone you can call for professional services whenever you need a solution to your legal problems and that he is available in the evenings too? All you have to do is call the Stevens office at 717-336-4938 or the Lancaster office at 717-291-1819.BR 3913027-1 (1)
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On
Michael J. Rostolsky, Attorney at Law, puts the emphasis on...
- Posted March 22, 2018
- 0
-
Supervisors work to obtain forest buffer grant
With an eye toward obtaining $100,000 from the Department of...
-
EDO searches for executive director
The newly formed Ephrata Development Organization (EDO) is on the...
-
Board praises demonstration
A statewide school safety task force is in the works,...
-
Students participate in national movement
Ephrata Area School District students led efforts to participate in...
-
Sherk, Eagles claim three medals at States
LEWISBURG—As the action wound down Saturday night at the PIAA...
-
Perez appearance highlights 39th Ephrata Lions Club Show
The Ephrata Lions Club is sponsoring its 39th annual Sports...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On
Michael J. Rostolsky, Attorney at Law, puts the emphasis...
- March 22, 2018
- 0
-
Supervisors work to obtain forest buffer grant
With an eye toward obtaining $100,000 from the Department...
- March 21, 2018
- 0
-
EDO searches for executive director
The newly formed Ephrata Development Organization (EDO) is on...
- March 21, 2018
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Mark Rabold says:
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-