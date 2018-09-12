- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky Relocates to Ephrata
The offices of Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky are more convenient than ever for Ephrata area clients. Attorney Rostolsky relocated his Stevens office, which was previously located at 190 Cocalico Creek Road, to Ephrata at 1390 West Main Street, near the Lincoln House. There is free parking to the rear of the building.
Lancaster clients will continue to be served at the downtown Lancaster office, which is located at 45 East Orange Street.
Attorney Rostolsky puts the emphasis on personalized services and individualized attention for his clients. He has been working with clients since 1973, and is well qualified to represent you and your legal interests. Equally as important, Attorney Rostolsky always strives to ensure his clients questions are answered clearly.
His practice includes wills and estates, custody and support, separation and divorce, personal injury, civil litigations, real estate and automobile accidents. Personal injury claims are handled on a no-recovery, no-fee basis. Even when legal fees are necessary, Attorney Rostolsky’s fees are affordable.
Attorney Rostolsky offers the convenience of evening hours, so that people who must be at work during the day can visit his office at times that suit their schedules.
Clients who want to transact legal business or get professional advice appreciate the service Mr. Rostolsky offers. They also appreciate that they have the choice of two office locations in Lancaster County.
You never know when you might need legal advice, so it’s a good idea to have someone in mind. Michael J. Rostolsky welcomes new clients whenever their needs or problems take a legal turn.
It is always reassuring to know there is someone you can call for professional services whenever you need a solution to your legal problems, especially when the office’s evening hours allow you to make an appointment after work. All you have to do is call the Lancaster office at 717-291-1819 or the newly relocated Ephrata office at 717-336-4938.Rostolsky-business-review-091218
