Home   >   Business   >   Be Ready for Winter Weather with Tire Consultants

Be Ready for Winter Weather with Tire Consultants

Advertisement

By on December 5, 2018

We have already had a taste of what winter has in store. So, get ready for winter weather with Tire Consultants.

Make sure you drive safer this winter with tires from Tire Consultants. Whether you are traveling for the holidays, or just driving to work or school, Tire Consultants can help you make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.

The first snow of the season may have melted away, but it won’t be long before you will have to contend with snow, ice, sleet and freezing rain on a regular basis.

The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire. So trust Tire Consultants to be sure you have good, properly inflated tires.

“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.

With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and have a good tread that can actually help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.

Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendations on your vehicle. Now that it has become colder, your tire pressure may drop and you will need to add air to your tires. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.

The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.

Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 717-733-0388.

business-review-120518

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *