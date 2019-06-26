Brownstown Family Dentistry Offers Personalized Care

Advertisement

There is something very reassuring about having a family dentist who you know and trust, and who knows you. At Brownstown Family Dentistry, they put you first and you can tell.

Unlike those big, impersonal offices, Brownstown Family Dentistry chooses to be small. Dr. Jeffry Scott, DDS has been practicing for 33 years, and when you visit, he is the dentist you see. Dr. Scott and his staff provide friendly, personalized care from people who truly care about you.

“At Brownstown Family Dentistry, we take a conservative approach to dentistry. What that means is that we will never over-sell, over-treat, or recommend procedures that aren’t necessary,” says Dr. Scott, who is a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, graduating from Conestoga Valley High School and receiving his dental degree from Temple University.

When you have questions, he will explain the procedure and offer several options and his recommendation, so that you have full control to choose what is right for you.

To help ease the cost of dental care, Brownstown Family Dentistry offers in-office insurance for patients who don’t have dental insurance. This program helps you save on preventative dental care and necessary treatments. Patients benefit from knowing their dental care is budgeted, so they don’t have to worry about surprises. As an added bonus, they are now offering $50 off their in-office insurance plan for new patients.

As Dr. Scott points out, conservative dental care is all about patient education, preventative care, good home care, and regular checkups. By following a schedule of regular dental care, Dr. Scott and his team can catch little problems before they get big.

While Brownstown Family Dentistry is small and personable, they are also highly professional and up to date on the latest technology. The range of services includes preventive cleanings and exams; restorative dentistry with crowns, bridges, and dentures; cosmetic dentistry, fillings and root canals; periodontal gum disease treatments; Solea pain-free dental laser, SoPro Intraoral Camera, wisdom teeth, and at-home teeth whitening programs.

Brownstown Family Dentistry is located at Rte. 272 and Church St. in Brownstown, right across from Sonic. Hours are Monday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and now on Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

They are happy to welcome new patients who have been looking for a caring, family-oriented dentist. They accept most dental insurance, and if you don’t have dental insurance, be sure to ask about the in-office dental insurance. Call 717-859-4400, or check the website at www.brownstownfamilydentistry.com.