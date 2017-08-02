- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC Operates on Family Values
Advertisement
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC is a family-owned business that operates with family values and priorities. Owned by Kevin and Donna Hewitt, Clear Star is located in Denver, Pa., and officially opened for business in this area in May of this year. The Hewitts had previously owned and operated a janitorial service company in another state, which provided them with the experience and expertise to begin this business.
“Our employees are well-versed and experienced in janitorial, housekeeping and cleaning operations,” says Kevin.
If you need cleaning and janitorial services for homeowners, business operators and building contractors, you will want to call Clear Star. They do housecleaning on a one-time basis or on a regular weekly or monthly basis. Sometimes homeowners need help with special cleaning projects several times a year. Others require deeper cleaning every few years or when life-changing events occur.
Work at commercial establishments includes recurring janitorial services addressing floor, wall, glass, surface, restroom and other areas. Building and home improvement contractors will benefit from their construction cleanup services at new and existing houses and apartments. Commercial establishments include professional office complexes, medical and health facilities, care centers, retail stores, and restaurants across the greater Lancaster county area.
Kevin and Donna are experienced in providing cleaning and janitorial services for all types of homes, condominiums, eating establishments, schools, medical facilities, hotels, banks, municipal facilities and large department stores. So you can trust their services to make sure your home or business is in tip-top shape.
Sometimes there are special situations, like when people have too much stuff and need a thorough cleaning or they are older and have disabilities. This is where Clear Star’s family values and priorities truly shine.
“We genuinely care about our customers and want to help them reach their goals and enjoy life. We will work with people to help them in this way,” says Kevin.
They do basic house cleaning, such as dusting, vacuuming and mopping of floors, kitchen counter, cabinet and appliance cleaning, bathroom cleaning and disinfecting, glass, chrome and surface cleaning. They also do post-construction cleanup work for homeowners and businesses. They also help customers and real estate agents prepare their homes to be listed for sale by making sure the first appearances is the best it can be— a boost to property values. They also provide cleaning and disinfecting of homes before the new owner or tenant moves in, giving them assurance that their new residence is clean and healthy.
For Clear Star, serving the community with janitorial and cleaning services is a mission. They live by these words: “It is a privilege and blessing from God to lead the Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC team as we seek to deliver high quality janitorial and cleaning services across the Lancaster county area. We will give our very best towards helping our customers, our businesses and our communities reach their goals and be the best they can be.”
For more information and quotes, call Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC at 717-335-3577. Check their website at clearstarjanitorial.com or like them on Facebook.business-review-corrected-080317
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema? You’re...
-
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC Operates on Family Values
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC is a family-owned business...
-
National Night Out a busy one in Reamstown
East Cocalico Police sponsored National Night Out at Reamstown Park,...
-
East Cocalico Police Log, August 2, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Brenda...
-
Recent CHS graduate, National Merit finalist, to attend Messiah College
During his freshman and senior years at Cocalico High School,...
-
Improvements underway in Cocalico school buildings
Summertime means construction time for schools, and the Cocalico School...
-
South Fourth Street Bridge construction site in Denver set for signal
A traffic signal allowing alternating single-lane traffic at the South...
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema?...
-
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC Operates on Family Values
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC is a family-owned...
-
National Night Out a busy one in Reamstown
East Cocalico Police sponsored National Night Out at Reamstown...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Tom Knapp says: