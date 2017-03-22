- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies: Your One-Stop for Printing Tech
Whether you need offset or digital printing for your newest brochure, high quality scans or Giclée prints of fine art reproduction, Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC is your one-stop shop for all the latest and traditional technologies.
Known as Cornerstone Graphics since 1994, Cornerstone Graphic Technologies combines the highest quality printing techniques through the melding of four different companies.
In July of 2013, Lanco Graphics Inc. in Lititz was purchased and added to the Cornerstone family, with Frank Brown, who has 40 years of experience and is now semi-retired. He is still hard at work on offset printing, along with lead pressman Don Rettew. In January of 2016, Expressive Ink, previously owned by the Medical Bureau of Lancaster, joined Cornerstone with manager Cliff Fromm and lead pressman Tom Van Orden. Miller Printing in Lititz came on board in January 2017, with Tammy Peat joining the Cornerstone team.
Combine this newly added years of expertise with the core employees of Steve Shay, Andrew Guthrie, Carole Eller and Mike Winpenny, and you have more than 300 years of combined experience.
So, what does this mean to you? It means that you now have access to a full range of printing technologies all in one place. That’s great news if you own a business and need brochures or business cards printed. Maybe you need posters printed for a local event or high quality scans for your latest project. Artists will appreciate the capabilities for fine arts Giclée printing.
“We are not a copy shop,” notes owner Mike Winpenny. “Everything we do is top notch quality. We do a great deal of work with larger printers and take care of a good bit of critical color items, such as matching product color, for manufacturers and printers alike.”
Cornerstone does offset Printing and digital Printing for brochures, trifolds, booklets, gatefolds and more, as well as catalogs, advertisements, handouts, sales sheets, indoor signage, mounting, lamination, letterhead, business cards, rack cards, greeting cards, invitations, reply cards, tickets, die cutting and full color process printing.
They also do fine art Giclée reproduction, drum scanning, contract proofing for commercial printing, flatbed scanning, wide format scanning, film output for offset printing, screen printing, Flexographic printing and engraving, expert photo manipulation and much more.
Located at 336 North Reading Road, Ephrata (In the Trout Run Business Center), Cornerstone Graphic Technologies serves the Ephrata, Lititz, Lancaster, York, Harrisburg, Shippensburg, Reading and Strasburg areas with free daily pick-up and delivery up to 50 miles. They also do national and international work. To find out more.
Call 717-721-3555 or check the website at www.corgratech.com.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies: Your One-Stop for Printing Tech
Whether you need offset or digital printing for your newest...
- Showcase of Homes: March 22, 2017
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft Beers,...
-
The Three Ss of Spring at Fiorentino’s: Shrimp, Sesame and Slushies
Now that spring has arrived at Fiorentino’s, you can look...
-
Get out! Spring is really Here?
One week after nearly a foot of snow, the melt...
-
Dan Guers, retired Akron Borough manager, takes a look back
When Dan Guers retired as Akron’s borough manager Sept. 28,...
-
Firefighters work together for Clay area
Over the weekend of Feb. 25, more than 100 volunteer...
-
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies: Your One-Stop for Printing Tech
Whether you need offset or digital printing for your...
-
Showcase of Homes: March 22, 2017
-
What’s on Tap
What’s On Tap Showcasing Local Micro Breweries Events, Craft...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Editor says:
-
Lydia says:
-