Cornerstone Graphic Technologies For All Your Printing Needs here in Ephrata

November 2, 2017

How does Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC meet all your printing needs? Let us count the ways— and it’s a pretty long list.

Whether you need offset or digital printing for your newest brochure, high quality scans or giclée prints of fine art reproduction, Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC is your one-stop shop for all the latest, as well as traditional technologies.

What types of printing services do you need? Cornerstone handles it all, and then some:
• Business cards
• Pocket folders
• Letterhead and envelopes
• Booklets and books
• Catalogs and calendars
• Annual reports
• Forms, NCR (carbonless), pads
• Medical forms, Rx pads
• Labels
• Invitations and greeting cards
• Expert pre-press services
• Fine art giclée reproduction
• Drum and flatbed scanning
• Document scanning
• Contract proofing for commercial printing
• Wide format scanning
• Film output for offset printing & screen printing
• Wide format printing
• Mounting and lamination of wide format prints
• Digital photography
• Expert color correction
• Expert photo manipulation
• Computer to plate
• Full-service bindery
• In-house design services

Cornerstone accepts all file types from Adobe, Microsoft & Corel (and more). They have old operating systems for those hanging onto their old software, and the newest operating systems that are updated monthly.

Today’s digital presses offer offset quality while providing a significant price advantage for small quantities (no quantity is too small, not even a quantity of one).

