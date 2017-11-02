- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies For All Your Printing Needs here in Ephrata
Advertisement
How does Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC meet all your printing needs? Let us count the ways— and it’s a pretty long list.
Whether you need offset or digital printing for your newest brochure, high quality scans or giclée prints of fine art reproduction, Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC is your one-stop shop for all the latest, as well as traditional technologies.
What types of printing services do you need? Cornerstone handles it all, and then some:
• Business cards
• Pocket folders
• Letterhead and envelopes
• Booklets and books
• Catalogs and calendars
• Annual reports
• Forms, NCR (carbonless), pads
• Medical forms, Rx pads
• Labels
• Invitations and greeting cards
• Expert pre-press services
• Fine art giclée reproduction
• Drum and flatbed scanning
• Document scanning
• Contract proofing for commercial printing
• Wide format scanning
• Film output for offset printing & screen printing
• Wide format printing
• Mounting and lamination of wide format prints
• Digital photography
• Expert color correction
• Expert photo manipulation
• Computer to plate
• Full-service bindery
• In-house design services
Cornerstone accepts all file types from Adobe, Microsoft & Corel (and more). They have old operating systems for those hanging onto their old software, and the newest operating systems that are updated monthly.
Today’s digital presses offer offset quality while providing a significant price advantage for small quantities (no quantity is too small, not even a quantity of one).business-review-110217
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies For All Your Printing Needs here in Ephrata
How does Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC meet all your printing...
- Posted November 2, 2017
- 0
-
Evergreen Diner Has Choices for Every Appetite
No matter what you are hungry for, you will...
- Posted November 2, 2017
- 0
-
Quick-moving fire alarms downtown
A two-alarm, mid-afternoon fire on Tuesday rattled downtown Ephrata Borough...
-
Male Delivers
Businessman follows Ephrata roots, transforms Doneckers restaurant into The Business...
-
Discussion turns ‘fowl’ at Akron council meeting
Update also on rail trail progress Changes to the Akron...
-
Kreider, Zamrin earn top five finishes
Both runners punch tickets to States Both Jamie Zamrin and...
-
Mindful Maggie: An addiction success story
This is one story in a series on addiction written...
-
Cornerstone Graphic Technologies For All Your Printing Needs here in Ephrata
How does Cornerstone Graphic Technologies, LLC meet all your...
- November 2, 2017
- 0
-
Evergreen Diner Has Choices for Every Appetite
No matter what you are hungry for, you...
- November 2, 2017
- 0
-
Quick-moving fire alarms downtown
A two-alarm, mid-afternoon fire on Tuesday rattled downtown Ephrata...
- November 1, 2017
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
dave weaver says:
-
maribeth petery says: