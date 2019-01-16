DC Eager Emergency Services: Getting Out from Under in the New Year
It can happen so gradually that you hardly realize it. Suddenly you notice that you have too much stuff in your house. There are piles of books and newspapers. Closets are filled with old clothes and coats and shoes no one can wear. Furniture is everywhere, so you can barely walk. All those keepsakes are stacked all over the place.
Maybe this is a problem for you, or maybe it’s a loved one who can’t seem to throw anything away. It can all seem overwhelming, especially if the person is older and has a lifetime of stuff gathering dust. Some situations can be so severe that the home is unsafe and there is literally no place to walk a clear path.
Fortunately, there is help for what some people call hoarding— and others prefer to call “collecting.” Thank goodness for DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC., the experts at emergency services for water damage, mold removal, hoarding cleanup, and many other emergency services.
Check out their website at www.dceager.com to find out more about the services they can provide. When you call 717-989-5763, you get the compassion you need and the reassurance that someone can help with the restoration and repair of damage or cleanup when too much stuff is causing problems for you or a loved one.
“Good afternoon, this is Darlene with DC Eager Emergency Services, how can I help you?” That’s what you hear when you call Darlene Eager, the owner of DC Eager Emergency Services, who soothes your worries when you need emergency services.
While hoarding (or collecting) may not seem like an emergency, DC Eager provides services that aids in cleaning out homes. Maybe you just need help removing some of the clutter that has accumulated over the years. Some people grow older and just don’t have the help they need to clean out all the items that may have piled up for decades. Other times there are psychological reasons, such as the loss of a loved one, that makes it hard to part with anything. Whatever the reason, Darlene has a heart for helping people and providing comfort in tough situations.
As professionals in property damage removal and cleanup, they offer compassionate customer service and high quality work. As Darlene says, “We Educate before we Estimate.”
If you or anyone you know has damage to their home or business caused by water, mold, fire, sewer, odor, or a hoarding situation, please call Darlene at DC Eager at 717-989-5763.
