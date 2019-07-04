DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC: Your Mold Specialists

Advertisement

With all the hot humid weather and thunderstorms, you can be sure that all that moisture will result in mold. It’s a good thing that you have someone to trust when it comes to mold remediation.

That someone is Darlene Eager of DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC. She has been in the business of property damage restoration for 18 years, and she knows the ins and outs of mold, and how to get rid of it.

DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC is an IICRC firm certified company in mold remediation and removal. As Darlene points out, there is a lot of misinformation out there about mold. She makes it her mission to educate you on your situation, so that you can make a decision based upon the knowledge you have received.

That solution should not be based on the scare tactics and sales pitches of others. After all, there is no magical potion that you can spray on mold and it goes away. DC Eager follows certifications and physically removes it with NO chemicals, so that your home is safely restored to being healthy and mold-free.

DC Eager has an amazing team who share Darlene’s love of the business, as well as her passion for helping people. The company is known throughout the building and property damage world for their clean demolition, their expertise in the removal of mold, and their caring concern for people in hoarding situations.

One of the services that has been getting a lot of attention lately is hoarding situations. It is the well-being of the homeowner that Darlene and her team care most about. If hoarding is a concern for you, a friend, or family member, or if you just need someone to remove the clutter that may have accumulated over the years, DC Eager would love to help.

There are many reasons why it is important to declutter your home. If there is ever a fire, the homeowner may be trapped inside and emergency responders may be prevented from reaching the injured. There is a high risk of health issues caused by the mold and bacteria when living in unsanitary conditions. Many times, once the home is decluttered, other health hazards are uncovered such as mold.

If you or anyone you know needs the services of DC Eager Emergency Services, be sure to call Darlene at 717-989-5763 for a FREE assessment and estimate or check them out at www.dceager.com for more information.