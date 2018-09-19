- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
DC Eager Emergency Services: The name to know for mold removal
This summer and fall have brought more rain to Lancaster County than most people can ever remember. When flooding occurs from rising streams and heavy rain, it’s good to know who to call.
Property owners have been experiencing water damage and flooding within their homes and businesses. Many of these residents and businesses do not carry flood damage insurance.
Thank goodness for DC Eager Emergency Services, LLC. They have many years of experience in providing emergency services for water damage, mold removal, and many other emergency services. Check out their website at www.dceager.com to see everything they can assist you with. When you call 717-989-5763, you get the compassion you need and the reassurance that someone can help with the restoration and repair of damage after your loss.
“Good afternoon, this is Darlene with DC Eager Emergency Services, how can I help you?” That’s what you hear when you call Darlene Eager, the owner of DC Eager Emergency Services, who soothes your worries when you need emergency services.
One of the most important pieces of advice that Darlene has for you is to check with your insurance company on coverage. If you have a sump pump or drains in your basement, check with your agent for coverage for drainage back up (sometimes called sump pump failure). Knowing that you have coverage can be a big relief if your sump pump fails, just can’t keep up with the storm, or shuts down when the electricity goes out.
Darlene Eager would also like to encourage you to call as soon as you notice water entering your basement. Waiting can cause additional damage that could be avoided. Whenever there is water, there is a high risk of mold. Having a professional take the steps to drying your basement properly and prevent the growth of mold can be crucial to the safety of you and your family. Catching it fast can also keep the cost low.
The DC Eager team is certified and specializes in the removal of mold and moisture. Using moisture meters and thermal imaging cameras, Darlene and her team are able to find moisture issues before the mold starts to grow. By drying the basement properly, you can avoid major mold remediation in the future.
As professionals in property damage removal and cleanup, they offer compassionate customer service and high quality work. If you or anyone you know has damage to their home or business caused by water, mold, sewer, pet urine odor, or a hoarding situation, please call Darlene Eager at 717-989-5763. “We Educate before we Estimate.”business-review-DC-eager-091918
