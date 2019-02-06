Dental Care of Ephrata: Dental Care for the New Year

Advertisement

For the New Year and beyond, Dental Care of Ephrata provides dental care for the entire family.

Serving the dental care needs of Ephrata and surrounding communities for more than 21 years, Dr. David Schlosser offers a full range of quality dental care at an affordable price.

As a true family business, Dr. Schlosser’s wife Laura serves in the dental office on a regular basis with her relaxed, caring manner as his chair-side assistant. She is also the business manager for the office, handling appointments, doing business management, and welcoming patients.

Patients will be happy to know that Dental Care of Ephrata has added many new insurance plans to their coverage as an In Network Dentist. To get more details, call to find out if your insurance plan is included.

They offer interest-free payment plans through CareCredit and a dental discount plan for those without dental insurance. Most insurances are accepted and they will submit all claims for you. Call the office for details on complete dental discounted fee schedules for patients without dental insurance.

Dental Care of Ephrata is a general family practice providing the best preventive, cosmetic, restorative and emergency dentistry available. They use dental media applications on Apple iPads so that patients can view videos of any procedure necessary. They also use Carestream Kodak intraoral cameras to allow patients to view photos inside the mouth before, during and after treatment.

“Our team is extremely experienced and dedicated to our profession. We are committed to using the most gentle advanced effective treatments available. We take care in taking time to explain, in great detail, every aspect of your treatment needs, so you feel confident throughout the course of your care,” says Dr. Schlosser, who is a graduate of Elizabethtown College and Temple University School of Dentistry.

Dental Care of Ephrata is located in downtown Ephrata near the Brossman Building parking garage. Find out how you can have a healthy smile that lasts a lifetime. Call 717-733-2195 or contact the office online at dentistephratapa.com.