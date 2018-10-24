Home   >   Business   >   Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants

Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants

Advertisement

By on October 24, 2018

Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start checking out the colorful autumn leaves and savor the beauty of the season.

When you do, make sure your travels are safe. Those fallen leaves can make for slippery driving conditions that can be almost as bad as ice.

Make sure you drive safer this fall with tires from Tire Consultants. Whether you are enjoying the fall colors or just driving to work or school, Tire Consultants can help you make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.

“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.

With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and have a good tread that can help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.

The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire. So put your trust in Tire Consultants.

The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.

Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 717-733-0388.

Er-business-review-tire-consult-102418

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *