- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants
Advertisement
Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start checking out the colorful autumn leaves and savor the beauty of the season.
When you do, make sure your travels are safe. Those fallen leaves can make for slippery driving conditions that can be almost as bad as ice.
Make sure you drive safer this fall with tires from Tire Consultants. Whether you are enjoying the fall colors or just driving to work or school, Tire Consultants can help you make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.
“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.
With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and have a good tread that can help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.
The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire. So put your trust in Tire Consultants.
The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.
Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 717-733-0388.Er-business-review-tire-consult-102418
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants
Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start checking...
-
Still time to get those pumpkins
This fall, your local farm market has pumpkins, but probably...
-
EASD supports changes in grad requirements
One size never did fit all and that’s why administrators...
-
Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, homemaker, enjoyed gardening, going to the beach, helping others
Nancy Lee Heiser, 57, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday,...
-
ENB’s Groff will retire after 52 years
Stauffer set to become 8th president in bank’s history The...
-
Raymond C. Book Jr., 87, worked at RCA, Manheim Auto Auction, outdoorsman, card player
Raymond C. Book Jr. 87, of Akron, passed away on...
-
Jason M. Dull, 43, construction worker, was loving father, enjoyed the Chesapeake Bay
Jason M. Dull, 43, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday,...
-
Drive Safer this Fall with Tire Consultants
Fall is finally here. Now’s the time to start...
-
Still time to get those pumpkins
This fall, your local farm market has pumpkins, but...
-
EASD supports changes in grad requirements
One size never did fit all and that’s why...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
Pauline Rekatas says:
-
Karen Stauffer says: