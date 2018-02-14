Drive Safer This Winter with Tire Consultants

Advertisement

The groundhog has seen his shadow which means six more weeks of winter weather.

If you have been struggling with all these so-called “nuisance” events like sleet, freezing rain, slush, inch-coatings of slippery snow and dreaded black ice, you want to make sure your tires are in top condition.

You’ll be amazed at the difference new tires with a good tread can make. Your tires grip better and keep you safer in tough winter driving situations. They can help you maneuver better in snow, whether it’s a few inches or just a slick coating. So, no matter what the groundhog has in store, you’ll be ready to face the winter.

That’s why you’ll want to be prepared for winter driving, with tires from Tire Consultants.

At Tire Consultants, they can make sure you drive safer this winter, whether you are taking the kids to school or getting to work on wintry days. They know that the right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with wintry days and nights.

“Winter driving means you need extra traction with good tread and properly inflated tires,” says Steve Frantz of Lititz, who co-owns Tire Consultants with Mike Bouder.

As Steve points out, “All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it.”

With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated to handle even the toughest driving conditions. A good tread can actually help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.

Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendation on your vehicle. In cold weather, the tire pressure will drop, so you may need to add air to your tires. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.

The expertise of Tire Consultants includes new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. Among the brands they stock are Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.

Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 733-0388.