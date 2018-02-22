- Welcome to Helping Hour
Ensinger Graphics Has Solutions from A to Z
No matter what your needs are for promotional products, Ensinger Graphics has all sorts of great ideas for you, from athletic apparel to zip drives.
“The right promotional products create marketing and advertising that can last for weeks or even months,” says Shauna Ensinger of Ensinger Graphics, adding that she can suggest a variety of products that will create memorable and effective promotions, even if you are on a small budget.
The roots of Ensinger Graphics goes back to 1927 when the company got started in Ephrata. Ensinger Bros. Printing started the first newspaper in Ephrata during the 1930s called the “Ephrata Ensign.” The paper was eventually sold to the Ephrata Review in the early 1950s.
From then, it has grown into Ensinger Graphics, providing promotional products for every need and budget. They have been putting their customers first with innovative ideas, creative solutions and dedicated customer service. As a small company, they have big ideas for you.
You’ll love the wide selection of stylish, functional, quality products from Ensinger Graphics. They have on-line ordering for team spirit wear sales, with innovative products from many brands and partners. They offer eco-friendly items, made in USA products, and items adhere to product safety and compliance regulations.
The list of promotional product offerings includes spirit wear and varsity jackets with screen printing and embroidery, pens, bags, drink ware, calendars, tech accessories, trade show giveaways, golf outing items, health care items and so much more.
“We are confident that these items will help grow our clients’ businesses with their current and potential new clients,” says Shauna. “88% of promotional products recipients remember the name of the advertiser on the product. Promotional products work.”
When you cheer at local games, chances are that Ensinger provided the spiritwear for those local sports teams. They are proud members of the Lititz AMBUCS and Shauna is co-founder of Lititz Area Business Alliance (LABA).
For your promotional products, remember to shop local at Ensinger Graphics. You get the same products you would find on line, at great prices, and you get one-on-one customer service. Call 717-626-1875 to find out more or check out the web site at www.ensingergraphics.com.
