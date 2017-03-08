- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
Family Dentistry Of Ephrata Cares About Your Smile
A healthy smile is more than just about looking good. When your teeth are strong and healthy, it’s a good sign of overall health. At Family Dentistry Ephrata, the entire staff is focused on healthy smiles for the entire family, from toddlers to seniors and everybody in between. They want you to be able to smile with confidence and enjoy the benefits of healthy teeth.
One of the first things you notice at Family Dentistry Ephrata is that the entire smiling staff is made up of women. It’s no coincidence. The warm, friendly staff of doctors and team members make you feel comfortable and cared for in every way.
They are experts in dentistry, offering the latest advancements in cosmetic dentistry, whitening, restorations, implants, root canals, extractions, crowns, dentures and pain management.
“Our patients tell us that we seem more nurturing and attentive,” says Dr. Amanda Klayum. “They like the way we care for them.” Dr. Klayum attended the University of Florida where she graduated in 2007, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
In May of 2011, she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class from Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry. After graduation, Dr. Klayum entered the United States Air Force. She was stationed at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska where she completed her Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency and then relocated to Langley AFB in Hampton, Virginia. She now lives in the Ephrata area with her husband and son.
Dr. Yooson Kim is in the Berks County office. She is a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania Oral Medicine residency program in Philadelphia, Pa.
The team at Family Dentistry includes Alisha Bohn and Shelby Schreiber, who focus on patient care for all ages. They are especially good with children, or people who have some fears about the dentist. Just relax, you are in good hands. Alisha is a trained dental assistant and experienced patient care coordinator. She greets every patient and schedules appointments to meet your needs. Shelby enjoys meeting patients, providing dental services and creating long-term bonds with patients to improve your oral health.
If you are worried about pain or discomfort, they provide nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, which is a safe, effective way to help you relax and experience pain-free sedation.
The office is spotlessly clean and everything is thoroughly sterilized. Whether you need a basic dental cleaning, a simple filling, teeth whitening or something more complex, you will be impressed by the latest technology and the gentleness of professional, quality care. They offer extended hours on evenings to accommodate your schedule, and most insurance is accepted.
Located next to the Sharp Shopper off Route 322, Family Dentistry offers convenience and plenty of free parking. You can even do some shopping, visit the pharmacy or pick up some subs for dinner.
To find out more, call Family Dentistry Ephrata at (717) 738-0124 or check the website at www.familydentistryephrata.com or Facebook.
