Gage Personnel Has Opportunities for You
Whether you are an employer looking for top-notch employees or you are looking for a great job where you can excel, Gage Personnel has many opportunities to help you reach your goals.
For 33 years, Gage Personnel has earned a reputation as one of the leading employment specialists in the Ephrata, Reading, Lancaster and Lebanon areas. Started in 1985 in Reading, Pa., Gage Personnel has become the go-to employment specialist with a reputation for excellence, providing staffing experience with a team of certified recruiters, staffing specialists and trained experts in safety and compliance.
The staff at Gage is what makes all the difference. They work to find the right employees for employers and the right jobs for employees. How do they do it? Just ask Francheska, Alicia and Deb, three of Gage’s talented recruiters.
Francheska is a bilingual recruiter, who can also help Spanish-speaking people in their job hunt. She is experienced in social work, and loves making the right match for companies and employees. Right now, there are many opportunities in HR, payroll coordination, call center, customer service, maintenance, assemblers, medical assembly and more.
Alicia enjoys meeting with companies to learn about their needs. She handles recruitment and recruitment advertising for Gage. Right now is the ideal time to line up summer employment for high school, college students, recent graduates and teachers who are seeking summer opportunities. Many companies find their long-term employees through summer jobs and that can be a bonus if you are graduating from high school or college.
As for careers in hospitality, the expert at Gage Personnel is Deb, who provides staffing for a variety of hospitality needs, including restaurants, banquets, receptions, concession stands, special events and private parties. There are many opportunities for you, if you are service oriented, and Deb offers classes on proper serving techniques, etiquette and even carrying trays. If you are looking for staffing for your hospitality needs, Gage Personnel can help you with bartenders, servers, busboys and other hospitality employees.
Gage Personnel has convenient offices close to you. Berks County headquarters is at 101 North 7th Avenue, West Reading. The Ephrata office is on Route 272 at the Trout Run Center at 348 N. Reading Road, between Pizza Hut and Sovereign Bank. The Lancaster office is at 444 Running Pump Road, Lancaster. To find out more, check out the web site at www.gagepersonnel.com. Call Lancaster at (717) 945-6601 or Ephrata at (717) 336-5959 or West Reading at (610) 376–1771.business-review-022818
Gage Personnel Has Opportunities for You
