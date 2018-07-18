- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Hoffman Computer Associates: For All Your Computer Needs
Did you get a new computer? Do you need some pointers on how to use your new computer? Is your old computer acting up and you don’t know why? Do you have too many photos and videos, and not enough space to store them all?
No matter what your computer issues are, you can rely on Hoffman Computer Associates of Lititz for the support you need.
Hoffman Computer Associates provides expert professional support for individuals and businesses, keeping your computer hardware and software operating smoothly and efficiently.
Hoffman Computer Associates has been serving the Lancaster area for more than 25 years. It was established by Tim Hoffman in 1993. His son Christopher, a Penn State graduate in information systems, brings his expertise to the business. As a full-service, value-added reseller, they provide a full line of computer support on both hardware and software.
They can upgrade your business or personal computer, providing the latest in virus removal and PC optimization. You will appreciate their guidance on finding the most economic and effective solutions for your needs, offering free quotes and giving top priority to urgent deadlines.
A long-time resident of Lititz, Tim and his wife Janet have four children. Tim earned his degree in computer and accounting from Shippensburg University. He worked in system/application programming and analysis, technical management and as a company comptroller with local business, before starting his own company.
“I understand the needs of both business and home offices, serving insurance, financial planning, manufacturing, health care, service and retailers,” says Tim, adding that he also emphasizes serving people with home computers.
Whether you have a new computer or you want to get all you can from your current computer, you can rely on Hoffman Computer Associates. They can support your new equipment and offer solutions for issues with older equipment. They install, setup, and configure previously acquired software and computer hardware.
Hoffman Computer Associates is an alternative to having your own in-house computer staff. They handle upgrades, troubleshooting, custom configuration, installation, and preventive hardware support with diagnostics, repairs and tuning.
With Hoffman Computer Associates, you get complete hardware services, including hard drive upgrades, replacements, memory upgrades and power supply replacements. Software support ranges from operating system upgrades, reloads and backups to software virus removal to data recovery after a system crash.
“We can assist you in diagnosing and repairing Internet access and email problems,” adds Christopher.
Prompt and efficient, Hoffman Computer Associates knows that having computer problems can put your business on hold. They offer week and weekend support by calling 717-626-7777 or cell 717-615-0671. Pricing is competitive and includes quarter hour rates. Check the website at www.hoffmancomputerassociates.com.business-review-171818
