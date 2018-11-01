- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Hoffman Computer Associates Serves All Your Computer Needs
No matter what your computer needs may be, Hoffman Computer Associates provides expert professional support for individuals and businesses, keeping your computer hardware and software operating smoothly and efficiently.
Perhaps you have a new computer that you are not quite sure how to use. Maybe your old computer is acting up and you don’t know why. You might have too many photos and videos, and not enough space to store them. Just call Hoffman Computer Associates to solve your problems.
Hoffman Computer Associates has been serving the Lancaster area for 24 years. It was established in Lititz by Tim Hoffman in 1993. His son Christopher, a Penn State graduate in information systems, brings his expertise to the business. As a full-service, value-added reseller, they provide a full line of computer support on both hardware and software.
They can upgrade your business or personal computer, providing the latest in virus removal and PC optimization. You will appreciate their guidance in finding the most economic and effective solutions for your needs, offering free quotes and giving top priority to urgent deadlines.
“I understand the needs of both business and home offices, serving insurance, financial planning, manufacturing, health care, service and retailers,” says Tim, adding that he also emphasizes serving people with home computers.
Whether you have a new computer or you want to get all you can from your current computer, you can rely on Hoffman Computer Associates. They can support your new equipment and offer solutions for issues with older equipment. They install, setup, and configure previously acquired software and computer hardware.
Hoffman Computer Associates is an alternative to having your own in-house computer staff. They can handle upgrades, troubleshooting, custom configuration, installation, and preventive hardware support with diagnostics, repairs and tuning.
With Hoffman Computer Associates, you get complete hardware services, including hard drive upgrades, replacements, memory upgrades and power supply replacements. Software support ranges from operating system upgrades, reloads and backups to software virus removal to data recovery after a system crash.
Prompt and efficient, Hoffman Computer Associates knows that having computer problems can put your business on hold. They offer week and weekend support by calling 717-626-7777 or their cell at 717-615-0671. Pricing is competitive and includes quarter hour rates. Check the website at www.hoffmancomputerassociates.com.BR-hoffman-computer-103118
