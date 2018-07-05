- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Independence Financial Planning, Inc.: Focusing on Financial Planning and Retirement Planning
With Independence Financial Planning, Inc., you benefit from a full-service company that is focused on personal financial planning and business retirement planning.
As personal financial professionals, they meet with you to help you clarify and define your goals. With a full analysis of your current financial health, they establish an ongoing personal relationship to develop a custom financial plan that fits your individual needs. Then they go the extra step, by monitoring and updating your financial plan to keep up with the changes in your life.
As business retirement financial professionals, Independence Financial Planning meets with you to develop a full understanding of your business needs and analyze your current retirement plan. They will help you select the appropriate retirement plan that fits your company needs, providing personal financial planning services for employees and business owners. They also show business owners how to effectively reduce their taxable income. Among retirement plans are Simple IRAs, SEP IRAs and 401(k)/403(b).
Eric M. Menickella is Co-founder and Managing Partner of Independence Financial Planning, Inc., with more than 21 years of experience in the financial services industry. His core focus is on personal financial planning, corporate retirement planning, and wealth management. Eric began his career with The Beacon Group of Companies in 1997 as a Financial Consultant.
In 2014, he and his partner, Rhonda Stiff, started Independence Financial Planning, Inc. and serve clients in the Lancaster County area. Eric is committed to his clients, as his business has grown through personal referrals. As an independent firm, he has no proprietary relationships, so that his greatest loyalty is to his clients. His registrations and licenses include Series 65 – NASAA Investment Advisors Law, Series 6 – Investment Company Products Variable Contracts Limited Representative, and Series 63 – Uniform Securities State Law.
Rhonda M. Stiff earned her degree in Psychology and began her 20-year career in business. She has a strong background in account management, client management, project management, and technology. She previously was a full-life cycle Technical/ Creative/Content/Insurance Recruiter with 16+ years’ experience. Rhonda is a licensed Insurance Agent holding several designations, including Life, Fixed Annuities and Accident and Health Insurance.
To find out how Independence Financial Planning, Inc. can help you reach your financial planning and retirement planning goals, check the website at www.independencefinancialplanning. com. Call Eric Menickella at 610-927-2262 or e-mail to eric.menickella@voyafa.com.
Investment adviser representative and registered representative of, and securities and investment advisory services offered through Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (member SIPC).
Independence Financial Planning, Inc. is not a subsidiary of nor controlled by Voya Financial Advisors.business-review070518
Independence Financial Planning, Inc.: Focusing on Financial Planning and Retirement Planning
