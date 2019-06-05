Kelly’s Kleaning, LLC, Keeps it Klean

Advertisement

Kelly’s Kleaning, LLC, a Berks County cleaning company, has expanded their service area to Lancaster County!

Since May of 2000, when they started their business, they focused mainly on new home construction cleaning. As their business began to grow, they started to look at adding more services. These services include residential cleaning, commercial cleaning, and apartment move outs.

They now provide their professional cleaning services to over 60 homes and over 20 businesses throughout Berks County and Lancaster County.

Their residential cleaning services include wiping down the bathroom and kitchen, vacuuming, mopping, dusting, and swiffering the blinds. They do offer additional cleaning services, which are available upon request. They service many of their residential customers on a weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly basis. They also offer holiday cleaning and spring cleaning services to those individuals who just want to have their home deep cleaned every so often.

For their commercial cleaning services, their services are customized based on the client’s needs. A walk-through is set up with the customer, and during the walk-through they discuss with the customer what they would like to have cleaned and what cleaning services they would like to have done. Once completed Kelly’s Kleaning, LLC, provides a customized proposal.

While their main focus at the time is more on residential and commercial cleaning, they still provide their new home construction cleaning services and work directly with builders in the local area.

Kelly Daughtry, owner of Kelly’s Kleaning, LLC, states, “We’re looking forward to serving the Lancaster County area and providing our excellent cleaning services to local businesses and residential homes.”

They strive to provide top-quality cleaning services to their customers. If you’re interested in learning more about their cleaning services, check them out online at kellys-kleaning.com or contact them at 717-997-2665 or 717-962-9171 to schedule your consultation.