- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
Need a Job? Need Employees? You Need Gage Personnel
Whether you need a job or you are an employer who needs employees, you need the professional expertise of Gage Personnel.
For nearly 32 years, Gage Personnel has earned a reputation as one of the leading employment specialists in the Ephrata, Reading, Lancaster and Lebanon areas.
Started in 1985 in Reading, Pa., Gage Personnel has become the go-to employment specialist with a reputation for excellence, providing staffing experience with a team of certified recruiters, staffing specialists and trained experts in safety and compliance.
At Gage Personnel, they build relationships with employers who trust Gage to find the right employees for their positions. Employers who are looking for employees understand that their employees are their best assets.
When you work with Gage Personnel, you get the Gage Guarantee which assures you of the right employees for the job. They offer on-site staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and candidate stills testing, to ensure smart hiring decisions to meet your needs.
As an employer, you get more with Gage Personnel. Locally owned and operated, Gage is positioned to understand your needs, and provide employees who are well-prepared for any assignment. Gage is your one-stop source for top talent in temporary staffing, temp-to-hire staffing, direct-hire staffing and executive search for high level candidates.
Gage provides staffing for a variety of hospitality needs, including restaurants, banquets, receptions, concession stands, special events and private parties. If you are looking for staffing for your hospitality needs, Gage Personnel can help you with bartenders, servers, busboys and other hospitality employees.
If you are looking for a job, Gage Personnel has many opportunities, including assemblers, packers, pickers, banquet servers, cooks, machine operators, medical device assembler, auto mechanics, set-up crew and clerical.
Gage Personnel has convenient offices close to you. Berks County headquarters are at 101 North 7th Avenue, West Reading. The Ephrata office is on Route 272 at the Trout Run Center at 348 N. Reading Road, between Pizza Hut and Sovereign Bank. The Lancaster office is at 444 Running Pump Road, Lancaster.
Trust 30 years of professional expertise with Gage Personnel. To find out more, check out the web site at www.gagepersonnel.com. Call Lancaster at (717) 945-6601, Ephrata at (717) 336-5959 or West Reading at (610) 376- 1771.
Sooner (perhaps) than later: Cocalico school taxes may increase in short term
A draft spending plan proposed by Cocalico School District officials...
A sweet read: Adamstown Area Library helps man realize his dream
When a Brecknock Township resident asked Kathy Thren, Adamstown Area...
Not so sound: Stoudtburg residents bring noise concerns to Adamstown meeting
Residents concerned with noise issues in Stoudtburg Village sounded off...
Forbidden planets, rock ‘n’ roll and Shakespeare at Cocalico
If any of the words that appear in the title...
Micah Martin named National Merit finalist
Micah Martin, an Ephrata High School senior, has been named...
Concerns raised over decline in taxable properties in boro
Ephrata Borough Planning Commission member David Hunt expressed concern that...
Stella! Winter’s final roar?
Late snow storm, biggest of season, shuts down area They...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
