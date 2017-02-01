A New Year, A New Start with Gage Personnel

Thanks to you, Gage Personnel is setting off on another year of success in helping employers find the high quality staff they need and in finding great job opportunities for employees.

For nearly 32 years, Gage Personnel has earned a reputation as one of the leading employment specialists in the Ephrata, Reading, Lancaster and Lebanon areas. Right now, you will find an array of opportunities, including assemblers, packers, pickers, banquet servers, cooks, machine operators, medical device assembler, auto mechanics, set-up crew and clerical.

Started in 1985 in Reading, Pa., Gage Personnel has become the go-to employment specialist with a reputation for excellence, providing staffing experience with a team of certified recruiters, staffing specialists and trained experts in safety and compliance.

At Gage Personnel, they build relationships with employers who trust Gage to find the right employees for their positions.

Employers who are looking for employees understand that their employees are their best assets. When you work with Gage Personnel, you get the Gage Guarantee which assures you of the right employees for the job. They offer on-site staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and candidate skills testing, to ensure smart hiring decisions to meet your needs.

As an employer, you get more with Gage Personnel. Locally owned and operated, Gage is positioned to understand your needs, and provide employees who are wellprepared for any assignment. Gage is your one-stop source for top talent in temporary staffing, temp-to-hire staffing, direct-hire staffing and executive search for high level candidates.

Gage provides staffing for a variety of hospitality needs, including as restaurants, banquets, receptions, concession stands, special events and private parties. If you are looking for staffing for your hospitality needs, Gage Personnel can help you with bartenders, servers, busboys and other hospitality employees.

Gage Personnel has convenient offices close to you. Berks County headquarters is at 101 North 7th Avenue, West Reading. The Ephrata office is on Route 272 at the Trout Run Center at 348 N. Reading Road, between Pizza Hut and Sovereign Bank. The Lancaster office is at 444 Running Pump Road, Lancaster.

Trust 30 years of professional expertise with Gage Personnel. To find out more, check out the web site at www.gage personnel.com. Call Lancaster at (717) 945- 6601, Ephrata at (717) 336-5959 or West Reading at (610) 376-1771.

