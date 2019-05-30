Postal Connections is the Connection You Need

Advertisement

Where do you go when you want to return your Amazon packages, or you need to get your grandson’s birthday gift across the country by the next day?

No matter what you need, Postal Connections is the right connection for your small business or personal needs. It’s one-stop shopping at its best, where you can buy stamps, mail packages, get a mailbox, make photocopies, print posters and banners, buy shipping supplies, buy greeting cards, print photos, buy chargers and cable adapters, scan documents, get rubber stamps, laminate materials, save on ink cartridges, send a fax, and so much more.

Postal Connections is owned by Elizabeth and Jim Bowe, who have three Postage Connections locations in Ephrata, Lancaster, and Red Lion. The Ephrata location is Suite 800 at 848 East Main Street in the Giant shopping center complex.

“Our focus is on helping small businesses and people with products and services that make life easier,” says Elizabeth. “We are problem solvers who get things done.”

When she talks about solving problems, she means problems that might seem almost impossible. Some can be pretty challenging, like shipping a real train or getting a rhubarb plant safely to its destination.

The train in question was an engine and several cars destined for Dutch Wonderland amusement park. Thanks to Postal Connections, arrangements were made to pick up the entire train, ship it by freight, and get it to the amusement park in time for children and their families to ride around the park.

They have packed up a live rhubarb plant, rushed wedding gifts to out-of-town weddings, freight shipped a grand piano, sent fragile vintage crystal to an online buyer, and delivered birthday gifts just in time for the big day. They handle all the details like making sure items are properly packed with packaging supplies that reduce breakage.

Postal Connections makes the connection with shipping pros that include DHL, FedEx Ground and Express, US Postal Service Parcel Select, Priority Mail, Express Main; and Freight. They will help you find the best price to meet your shipping needs. You can get packages insured and get tracking services so you can check the progress of your shipment.

If you need a mailbox or a digital mailbox, Postal Connections has that too. Your mail is safe and secure, and you have a real address at 484 East Main Street, Suite 800, Ephrata, which can serve as your official business address. Set it up temporarily or long-term. Whatever works for you.

Stop by and find out what Postal Connections can do for you. Hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’ll be amazed at all the convenient products and services. For details, check out postalconnections.com, the Postal Connections Facebook page or call 717-466-2323.