Senior Helpers: Be Ready In Case of an Emergency

You never know when there may be an emergency that could affect your older loved ones. It could be a flood, a winter snowstorm or a power outage.

Whether your loved one lives in your home, independently or in a senior community, now is a good time to have the conversation about emergency preparedness. After natural disasters in recent years, like Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy, it became apparent that older adults are at even greater risks during emergencies.

With physical impairments, medical and dietary needs, lack of transportation and isolation, remaining safe can be very challenging. Planning in advance makes it easier to deal with an emergency if it ever occurs.

One of the key ways to deal with an emergency is to have an emergency kit ready before it is needed. These are the things needed to survive safely in the home until help can arrive. In a major disaster, this can mean several days or perhaps even a week or more. For planning purposes, you need to assume the person would be without power and would not be able to go out for food or water.

Household emergency supplies should include:

Enough water to last three to six days(one gallon per person per day)

Food for three to six days, food items that won’t spoil and don’t require cooking

A flashlight

Cell phone, charged

Portable radio

Spare batteries

First aid kit

Hand-operated can opener

Light sticks (a safe, inexpensive alternative to candles)

A three to six day supply of all prescription medications, with a list of the medications

Some cash or travelers’ checks

Warm blankets and sleeping bags in case power is out in cold weather

Emergency contact list, including names,phone numbers, and email addresses

Next, you will want to prepare an evacuation bag, in case that is necessary.

Items may include:

Basic personal hygiene items, such as toilet paper, alcohol wipes, and gel hand sanitizer

Extra pair of prescription glasses

Change of clothing

Compact rain slicker, warm coat

Good pair of walking shoes

Blanket or sleeping bag

Bottle or two of water, some breakfast bars

Some disposable dust masks

A copy of both the emergency contacts list and current medications list

While you are busy preparing a stay-athome emergency kit and an evacuation kits for your loved one, it might be a good idea for do the same for yourself. Make sure your entire family has a plan to keep in touch during and after an emergency, to give everyone peace of mind.

