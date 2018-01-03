Smile for the New Year at Family Dentistry of Ephrata

Advertisement

You will want to smile for the New Year with Family Dentistry of Ephrata, where the entire staff is focused on healthy smiles for the entire family.

From toddlers to seniors and everybody in between, their goal is to let you smile with confidence. After all, a healthy smile is more than just about looking good. When your teeth are strong and healthy, it’s a good sign of overall health.

You will notice right away that the staff at Family Dentistry Ephrata greets you with warm, friendly smiles that make you feel comfortable. They are experts in dentistry, offering the latest advancements in cosmetic dentistry, whitening, restorations, implants, root canals, extractions, crowns, dentures and pain management.

“Our patients tell us that we are always nurturing and attentive to their needs. That’s very important to them and to us,” says Dr. Amanda Klayum.

Dr. Klayum attended the University of Florida where she graduated in 2007, magma cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. In May of 2011, she graduated in the top 10 percent of her class from Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry. After graduation, Dr. Klayum entered the United States Air Force. She was stationed at Offutt AFB in Omaha, Nebraska where she completed her Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency and then relocated to Langley AFB in Hampton, Virginia. She now lives in the Ephrata area with her husband and son.

Dr. Yooson Kim is in the Berks County office. She is a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania Oral Medicine residency program in Philadelphia, Pa.

The team at Family Dentistry of Ephrata includes Alisha Bohn and Shelby Schreiber, who both focus on patient care. They are especially good with children and or patients who have some fears about the dentist. Alisha is a trained dental assistant and experienced patient care coordinator. She greets every patient with a smile and will schedule appointments to meet your needs. Shelby enjoys getting to know each patient, while providing excellent dental care and services.

If you are worried about pain or discomfort, they not only provide a caring and comfortable environment but also nitrous oxide, known as “laughing gas,” which is a safe, effective way to help you experience pain-free sedation and most importantly an enjoyable, stress free visit.

Whether you need a basic dental cleaning, a simple filling, teeth whitening or something more complex, you will be impressed by the latest technology and the gentleness of the professional, quality care they offer. They also offer extended hours on evenings to accommodate your schedule, and most insurance is accepted. Call today to find out about Zoom in-office whitening that adds new sparkle to your smile.

Conveniently located next to the Sharp Shopper off Route 322, Family Dentistry of Ephrata offers convenience and plenty of free parking. To schedule your next appointment, call Family Dentistry of Ephrata at (717) 738-0124, visit their website www.familydentistryephrata.com or like them on Facebook.