Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC: When Do You Need An Attorney?

April 17, 2019

How do you know if you need an attorney? How do you know what is a legal situation?

With Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC and LegalShield, you will know when a situation requires legal advice and possible action. You’ll also know what steps to take to handle the situation. That’s because you will have legal expertise at your fingertips.

“I meet a lot of people who tell me they don’t need an attorney, or they’ve never used an attorney,” says Harvey Fox of Soaring Eagle Business Solutions. “Before I was a member of LegalShield, I used an attorney three times. Once when we bought a house and again when we sold it. The third time was to get a will done for my wife and me.”

Harvey has been a LegalShield member since 2011 and has called the attorneys more than 40 times. With LegalShield, he didn’t have to weigh the money in his wallet against the cost of an attorney. As he points out, it’s not that people don’t need an attorney, it’s because they decide they can’t afford an attorney.

Thanks to a LegalShield Provider Law Firm, Harvey has used their expertise to get a passport, get a will updated, get legal advice on his daughter babysitting, handle a complaint from the dog warden when his dog got loose, and when his son was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He got advice on how to communicate with the insurance companies to make sure the medical bills would be covered throughout his recovery process.

His clients can attest to how important it can be to have LegalShield on their side when they have legal questions. One client reported that FedEx delivered a package to the wrong house. The client found the package four days later while he was walking his dog. Everything had been ruined in the perishable package. With help from LegalShield, the client was refunded for the cost of the package and got an apology from FedEx for the mistake.

Another client benefited from LegalShield when he got temporary custody of a 7 year old, which involved DSS. “We now have the court date August 1st. Thank you LegalShield!” says the client.

Other situations have included having a newspaper sent to a client’s house that had not been ordered and having collections threaten him for a payment, having a dispute with an employer settled, and getting a life-saving medical test approved for a client’s son, who needed surgery.

LegalShield® is just one of many products and services that Harvey Fox offers to protect and empower his clients. To find out more about the services provided by Soaring Eagle Business Solutions, download the app at www.harveyfox.info, or contact Harvey Fox, CIPA® (Certified Identity Protection Advisor) at 717-467-4646 or check the website at www.protectwithharvey.com.

