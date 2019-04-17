Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC: When Do You Need An Attorney?
Advertisement
How do you know if you need an attorney? How do you know what is a legal situation?
With Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC and LegalShield, you will know when a situation requires legal advice and possible action. You’ll also know what steps to take to handle the situation. That’s because you will have legal expertise at your fingertips.
“I meet a lot of people who tell me they don’t need an attorney, or they’ve never used an attorney,” says Harvey Fox of Soaring Eagle Business Solutions. “Before I was a member of LegalShield, I used an attorney three times. Once when we bought a house and again when we sold it. The third time was to get a will done for my wife and me.”
Harvey has been a LegalShield member since 2011 and has called the attorneys more than 40 times. With LegalShield, he didn’t have to weigh the money in his wallet against the cost of an attorney. As he points out, it’s not that people don’t need an attorney, it’s because they decide they can’t afford an attorney.
Thanks to a LegalShield Provider Law Firm, Harvey has used their expertise to get a passport, get a will updated, get legal advice on his daughter babysitting, handle a complaint from the dog warden when his dog got loose, and when his son was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. He got advice on how to communicate with the insurance companies to make sure the medical bills would be covered throughout his recovery process.
His clients can attest to how important it can be to have LegalShield on their side when they have legal questions. One client reported that FedEx delivered a package to the wrong house. The client found the package four days later while he was walking his dog. Everything had been ruined in the perishable package. With help from LegalShield, the client was refunded for the cost of the package and got an apology from FedEx for the mistake.
Another client benefited from LegalShield when he got temporary custody of a 7 year old, which involved DSS. “We now have the court date August 1st. Thank you LegalShield!” says the client.
Other situations have included having a newspaper sent to a client’s house that had not been ordered and having collections threaten him for a payment, having a dispute with an employer settled, and getting a life-saving medical test approved for a client’s son, who needed surgery.
LegalShield® is just one of many products and services that Harvey Fox offers to protect and empower his clients. To find out more about the services provided by Soaring Eagle Business Solutions, download the app at www.harveyfox.info, or contact Harvey Fox, CIPA® (Certified Identity Protection Advisor) at 717-467-4646 or check the website at www.protectwithharvey.com.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC: When Do You Need An Attorney?
How do you know if you need an attorney? How...
-
East Cocalico proposes MS4 water collection study
East Cocalico’s new MS4 technician updated township supervisors on his...
-
Denver’s Declaration House benefits everyone
An interview with Rod Redcay, executive director of R.E.A.L. Life...
-
Richard Méndez, 65, Lebanon S.D. teacher, enjoyed discussing Bible, learning languages
Richard Méndez, 65, of Ephrata, died peacefully at home surrounded...
-
Dorothy M. Musser, 93, homemaker, mother of four, St. John Center member, enjoyed knitting
Dorothy M. Musser, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl,...
-
Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, Ephrata, U.S. Navy vet, enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the beach
Russell S. Fink Jr., 76, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday,...
-
Diane M. Horst, 68, worked at Wayne Gehret Stamps, Ephrata VFW, generous, loved animals
Diane M. Horst, 68, of Akron, passed away on Monday,...
-
Soaring Eagle Business Solutions LLC: When Do You Need An Attorney?
How do you know if you need an attorney?...
-
East Cocalico proposes MS4 water collection study
East Cocalico’s new MS4 technician updated township supervisors on...
-
Denver’s Declaration House benefits everyone
An interview with Rod Redcay, executive director of R.E.A.L....
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Paula Szanca says:
-
Janet Fisher says:
-
Krystal Schware says: