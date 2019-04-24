Spring into the Season with Tire Consultants
Spring is here and if you’re on the road, make sure your tires will help you make the trip safely.
Check in with Tire Consultants before you head to the mountains, back country roads, or maybe an early season trip to the beach. With Tire Consultants, you can make sure that your tires are ready for the road, whether you are driving to out-of-the-way places or traveling close to home.
No matter where you are headed, nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire. So trust Tire Consultants to be sure you have good, properly inflated tires.
The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Properly inflated tires can also help you get better gas mileage.
“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.
With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with professionals, who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated and with a good tread. That can help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently, saving you money on gas.
The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.
Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 717-733-0388.business-review-042419
