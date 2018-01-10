Start the New Year with Gage Personnel

Advertisement

Everyone at Gage Personnel wishes you a wonderful New Year with a fresh start that will make 2018 the best year ever.

For nearly 32 years, Gage Personnel has earned a reputation as one of the leading employment specialists in the Ephrata, Reading, Lancaster and Lebanon areas. Started in 1985 in Reading, Pa., Gage Personnel has become the go-to employment specialist with a reputation for excellence, providing staffing experience with a team of certified recruiters, staffing specialists and trained experts in safety and compliance.

At Gage Personnel, they build relationships with employers who trust Gage to find the right employees for their positions. Employers who are looking for employees understand that their employees are their best assets. When you work with Gage Personnel, you get the Gage Guarantee which assures you of the right employees for the job. They offer on-site staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and candidate stills testing, to ensure smart hiring decisions to meet your needs.

As an employer, you get more with Gage Personnel. Locally owned and operated, Gage is positioned to understand your needs, and provide employees who are well-prepared for any assignment. Gage is your one-stop source for top talent in temporary staffing, temp-to-hire staffing, direct-hire staffing and executive searches for high level candidates.

If you are looking for a job, rely on Gage Personnel for options in seasonal employment, temporary employment or full-time opportunities, such as managers, manufacturing, general laborers, customer service, IT specialists, sales, packers, shippers and more.

Gage provides staffing for a variety of hospitality needs, including restaurants, banquets, receptions, concession stands, special events and private parties. If you are looking for staffing for your hospitality needs, Gage Personnel can help you with bartenders, servers, busboys and other hospitality employees.

Gage Personnel has convenient offices close to you. Berks County headquarters is at 101 North 7th Avenue, West Reading. The Ephrata office is on Route 272 at the Trout Run Center at 348 N. Reading Road, between Pizza Hut and Sovereign Bank. The Lancaster office is at 444 Running Pump Road, Lancaster.

Trust the professional expertise with Gage Personnel. To find out more, check out the web site at www.gagepersonnel.com. Call Lancaster at (717) 945-6601, Ephrata at (717) 336-5959 or West Reading at (610) 376–1771.