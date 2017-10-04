- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Time to Fall for Job Opportunities at Gage Personnel
Now that autumn is here, it’s time to check into Gage Personnel, where there are lots of job opportunities for both employers and employees.
Since 1985, Gage Personnel has established a reputation for excellence, providing staffing experience with a team of certified recruiters, staffing specialists and trained experts in safety and compliance.
If you are an employer looking for employees, Gage Personnel understands that your employees are your best assets. When you work with Gage Personnel, you get the Gage Guarantee which assures you of the right employees for the job. They offer on-site staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and candidate skills testing, to ensure smart hiring decisions to meet your needs.
As an employer, you get more with Gage Personnel. Locally owned and operated, Gage is positioned to understand your needs, and provide employees who are well-prepared for any assignment. Gage is your one-stop source for top talent in temporary staffing, temp-to-hire staffing, direct-hire staffing and executive search for high level candidates.
If you are looking for a job, rely on Gage Personnel for options in seasonal employment, temporary employment or full-time opportunities, such as managers, manufacturing, general laborers, customer service, IT specialists, sales, packers, shippers, production associates, truck unloaders, landscapers, power washers, lab technicians, sanitation, maintenance mechanics, office administration and customer service.
For more than 32 years, Gage Personnel become the area’s leading employment specialist. Started in 1985 in Reading, Pa., Gage Personnel is the go-to employment specialist in Reading, Ephrata, Lancaster, Lebanon and beyond. Gage Personnel has established a reputation for excellence, providing staffing experience with a team of certified recruiters, staffing specialists and trained experts in safety and compliance. Gage provides staffing for a variety of hospitality needs, including as restaurants, banquets, receptions, concession stands, special events and private parties.
If you are looking for staffing for your hospitality needs, Gage Personnel can help you find the bartenders, servers, busboys and other hospitality employees. From chefs to servers to dishwashers, you’ll find many opportunities.
Gage Personnel even offers training programs. It’s ideal for college students, parents and people who enjoy meeting new people and having great experiences, with a flexible schedule. Call Deb at Gage Personnel at 945-6601 to make reservations for server training classes.
Gage Personnel has convenient offices close to you. Berks County headquarters is at 101 North 7th Avenue, West Reading. The Ephrata office is on Route 272 at the Trout Run Center at 348 N. Reading Road, between Pizza Hut and Sovereign Bank. The Lancaster office is at 444 Running Pump Road, Lancaster. Trust the professional expertise of Gage Personnel.
To find out more, check out the web site at www.gagepersonnel.com. Call Lancaster at (717) 945-6601, Ephrata at (717) 336-5959 or West Reading at (610) 376–1771.Business Review 3837426-1
