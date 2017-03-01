- Roots and Blues 2017
Tire Consultants: Spring Is Right Around the Corner
It certainly feels like spring, and now’s time to get ready to hit the road, whether you are heading to the woods or checking out the snow geese at Middle Creek.
Before you take to the road this spring, you’ll want to spring into safety with Tire Consultants. No matter where you go, make sure your tires are up to the trip with Tire Consultants.
With Tire Consultants, you can make sure that your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the journey safely. You might be driving to out-of-the-way places or traveling close to home. Nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire.
Trust Tire Consultants to be sure you have good, properly inflated tires. The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Properly inflated tires can also help you get better gas mileage.
“All we do is tires, not brakes, tuneups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.
With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros, who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated tires and have a good tread that can actually help to make your car or truck use fuel more efficiently.
The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands that they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Firestone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.
Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 733-0388.
