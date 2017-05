Tire Consultants: Summer Is on the Way

Advertisement





It won’t be long before summer arrives and with warm weather comes summer vacation and road trips. No matter where you are headed for summer vacation, make sure your tires are up to the journey with Tire Consultants.

Whether your summer vacation is to the beach, or the mountains, or maybe a visit to relatives or friends, Tire Consultants can help you make sure your tires are in the best condition possible so you can make the trip safely.

You might be driving to out-of-the-way places, on busy beach-bound highways or traveling long distances. Nothing ruins a road trip like a flat tire. So trust Tire Consultants to be sure you have good, properly inflated tires.

The right tires are crucial to safer driving, helping you brake better, maneuver on slippery roads and deal with rainy days and nights. Properly inflated tires can also help you get better gas mileage.

“All we do is tires, not brakes, tune-ups or oil changes. So if that’s the only thing you do, you have to be the best at it,” says Steve Frantz of Tire Consultants, noting that he and Mike Bouder have a combined total of more than 50 years of experience in the tire business.

With all that experience, you know you’ll be working with pros, who know the ins and outs of tires. With tires from Tire Consultants, you can make sure your tires are properly inflated tires and have a good tread. Tire Consultants reminds you to check your tires frequently and follow the recommendation on your vehicle. If you are not sure, Tire Consultants can help.

The expertise of Tire Consultants extends to new passenger, light truck and large truck tires. The brands that they stock include Bridgestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Cooper, Fires-tone and Yokohama. They can also get just about any brand you need within a day or two.

Tire Consultants is located at 560 North Reading Road in the Garden Spot Plaza, not far from the Green Dragon entrance. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To find out more, call 733-0388.

Download (PDF, 1.65MB)