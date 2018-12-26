Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa Plowmaker,... Posted December 26, 2018

The Log Cabin Is Dressed Up for the Season From festive holiday parties to winter celebrations, there is no... Posted December 26, 2018

Major UGI gas line coming soon to the borough A major gas line installation project by UGI is planned... Posted December 26, 2018

Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new year... Posted December 26, 2018

Remembering Christmas ‘back in the day’ Christmas memories from the past — some just a few... Posted December 26, 2018

Cocalico Creek bridge completed Allows full opening of seven-mile rail trail Friday Almost 30... Posted December 26, 2018