Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Everyone at the Walmart Vision Center, including owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and her staff, are dedicated to your vision care.
At Walmart Vision Center, they provide vision care services at the office located at 890 East Main Street, Ephrata, at the front area of Walmart. Dr. Plowmaker has been in practice since 1996 and opened her office in Walmart in 2002. Dr. Plowmaker and her associate, Dr. Leanna Lape, provide patients with complete eye care, including high quality contact lenses and eyeglasses at very affordable prices.
Whether you are looking for the latest in fashion eyewear at an affordable price or you need an eye examination for your vision needs— or both- you can rely on Walmart Vision Center to find all the styles you want, with expert eye care from skilled professionals.
Along with the doctors, the caring and professional staff will listen and respond to your concerns. The highly trained opticians are committed to meeting customer needs. They are experts in helping you find the right style and brands of eyewear for your vision and to provide the best appearance. The products they sell are affordable, whether you have eye care insurance or not. Many vision and medical plans are accepted.
Among the brands carried in the Optical department are Dailies, Air Optix and Ultraflex contact lenses. They also carry Nikon and Zeiss progressive bifocals.
At Walmart Vision Center, patients are treated with care and respect. They make sure to set aside time to answer your questions and make sure your needs are met. They take the time to explain why you see the way you do and how any vision problems can be corrected. Appointments are scheduled with the priority of fulfilling the needs of patients for office hours that are accessible and convenient for you.
Walmart Vision Center hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 noon to 5 p.m. Call today to schedule an appointment. They can be reached at 717-721-6686.business-review071819
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
