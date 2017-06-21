- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
Advertisement
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and her staff provide vision care services at the office located at 890 East Main Street, Ephrata, at the front area of Walmart.
Whether you are looking for the latest in fashion eyewear at an affordable price or you need an eye examination for your vision needs– or both– you can rely on Walmart Vision Center to find all the styles you want, with expert eye care from skilled professionals.
Dr. Plowmaker has been in practice since 1996 and opened her office in Walmart in 2002. Dr. Plowmaker and her associate, Dr. Leanna Lape, provide patients with complete eye care, including high quality contact lenses and eyeglasses at very affordable prices.
Along with the doctors, the caring and professional staff will listen and respond to your concerns. The highly trained opticians are committed to meeting customer needs. They are experts in helping you find the right style and brands of eyewear for your vision and to provide the best appearance. The products they sell are affordable, whether you have eye care insurance or not. Many vision and medical plans are accepted.
Among the brands that are carried in the Optical department are Acuvue, Night & Day and PureVision contact lenses. They also carry Nikon and Zeiss progressive bifocals.
Dr. Plowmaker and Dr. Lape treat patients with care and respect. They make sure to set aside time to answer your questions and make sure your needs are met. They take the time to explain why they see the way they do and how any vision problems can be corrected. Appointments are scheduled with the priority of fulfilling the needs of patients for office hours that are accessible and convenient for you.
Walmart Vision Center hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 noon to 5 p.m.
Call today to schedule an appointment. They can be reached at 721-6686.
About digital editor
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take off...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D., and...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school property...
-
Has beans? Small batch coffee roasters and gourmet coffee shops grow in popularity
We are a nation obsessed with coffee! Nearly 50 percent...
-
Historic Brossman home going to auction
The former home of Anne Sweigart Brossman at 207 E....
-
Tree-mendous project at Akron’s Colonial Park
When the Akron portion of the rail trail was being...
-
Water challenges top Akron council agenda
The Akron Borough Council voted at its June 12 council...
-
Fiorentino’s Is Refreshing, Fun and Al Fresco
It’s summer and that means it’s time to take...
-
Vision Care from Melissa Plowmaker, O.D. at Walmart Vision Center
At the Walmart Vision Center, owner Melissa Plowmaker, O.D.,...
-
Ephrata Area School District OKs 2.5 percent tax hike with a 5-4 vote
Ephrata Area School District residents will see their school...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: