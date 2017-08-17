- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata, celebrates 30 years of providing dental service to the community.
Dr. Schlosser graduated from Elizabethtown College and Temple University School of Dentistry. He has lived in Ephrata for 30 years, and opened his dental practice in downtown Ephrata beside the Brossman Building parking garage and movie theatre.
He offers a full range of quality dental care in a gentle and comfortable atmosphere at an affordable price. Our office is a general family practice providing the best preventive, cosmetic, restorative and emergency dentistry available. We serve patients of all ages in Ephrata, Akron, Lititz, Denver, New Holland, Brownstown and surrounding areas.
Our team is extremely experienced and dedicated to our profession. We are committed to using the gentlest advanced effective treatments available. We take care in taking time to explain, in great detail, every aspect of your treatment needs, so you feel confident throughout the course of your care.
We use dental media applications on Apple iPads so that patients can view videos of any procedure necessary.
We also use Carestream Kodak intraoral cameras to allow patients to view photos inside the mouth before, during and after treatment. We always invite and welcome new patients. We will answer all of your questions and concerns in a professional manner, because we want you to feel confident and comfortable making us your complete dental care experience.
We offer interest-free payment plans through CareCredit and a dental discount plan for those without dental insurance. We accept most insurances and will submit all claims for you. We are also network providers for Delta Dental, MetLife, Aetna, Cigna, Assurant, Dental Health Alliance and ntiDirect Care.
We are currently offering a complete dental discounted fee schedule for patients without dental insurance. This offer discounts all fees, and can be used by all family members. Call the office for complete details.
Your smile should last a lifetime. Call us to find out how we can help you keep your smile. Call 733-2195 or contact us on line at dentistephratapa.com.business-review-081717
