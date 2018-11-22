- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Welcome to Dental Care of Ephrata
Dr. David Schlosser, owner of Dental Care of Ephrata, has been providing dental service to the community for more than 30 years.
At Dental Care of Ephrata, Dr. Schlosser offers a full range of quality dental care in a gentle and comfortable atmosphere at an affordable price. The office is a general family practice providing the best preventive, cosmetic, restorative and emergency dentistry available. They serve patients of all ages in Ephrata, Akron, Lititz, Denver, New Holland, Brownstown and surrounding areas.
A graduate of Elizabethtown College and Temple University School of Dentistry, Dr. Schlosser has lived in Ephrata for more than 30 years. His dental practice is located in downtown Ephrata near the Brossman Building parking garage.
As a true family business, Dr. Schlosser’s wife Laura serves as business manager for Dental Care of Ephrata. She handles appointments, business management, welcomes patients, and serves as his chair side assistant.
“Our team is extremely experienced and dedicated to our profession. We are committed to using the most gentle advanced effective treatments available. We take care in taking time to explain, in great detail, every aspect of your treatment needs, so you feel confident throughout the course of your care,” says Dr. Schlosser.
They use dental media applications on Apple iPads so that patients can view videos of any procedure necessary. They also use Carestream Kodak intraoral cameras to allow patients to view photos inside the mouth before, during and after treatment.
“We always invite and welcome new patients,” says Dr. Schlosser. “We will answer all of your questions and concerns in a professional manner, because we want you to feel confident and comfortable making us your your complete dental care experience.”
They offer interest-free payment plans through CareCredit and a dental discount plan for those without dental insurance. Most insurances are accepted and they will submit all claims for you. They are also network providers for Delta Dental, MetLife, Aetna, Cigna, Assurant, Dental Health Alliance and ntiDirect Care.
Call the office for details on complete dental discounted fee schedules for patients without dental insurance. This offer discounts all fees, and can be used by all family members.
Find out how you can have a healthy smile that lasts a lifetime. Call 717-733-2195 or contact the office online at dentistephratapa.com.business-review-112118
-
