Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing Offers 30 Years of Reliability You Can Trust
Advertisement
For more than 30 years, Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc. has been providing electrical and plumbing services you can trust.
When you rely on Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing Inc., you have professionals you can count on whether you need electrical or plumbing services.
Zimmerman’s specializes in plumbing and electrical contracting for both residential and commercial properties; they do everything from repiping and sewer repairs to installing new lighting and plumbing fixtures in your home or office. If you need someone to run electrical wires, install ceiling fans or help with the completion of your new construction project or renovation, you can always rely on Zimmerman’s.
Electrical services include indoor and outdoor lighting for residential and commercial computers, fixture installation, upgrading wiring, installing lighting fixtures and back-up generator hook-up.
Zimmerman’s Electric & Plumbing, Inc. offers services that include fixing leaks, removing clogs, installing new plumbing fixtures in your kitchen or bathroom, sewer cleaning and repair, pipe repair, repiping, water heaters, commode installation, water faucet installation, well pump and pressure systems, sewer cleaning and repair and central vacuum systems.
Satisfied customers say it best with comments such as, “We really appreciated how Zimmerman’s professional associate was informative and productive in replacing sections of pipes. He was sure to address all our questions thoroughly.”
From commercial buildings to home renovation projects, no job is too small for the local plumbing experts at Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc. They specialize in installation and repair for all of your plumbing and heating needs. They provide estimates for plumbing and electrical work and their workmanship gives you the reassurance of a 1-year warranty on all labor.
Family owned and operated since 1987, Zimmerman’s Electrical & Plumbing, Inc. is your go-to resource for electrical and plumbing work. Located at 17 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, Zimmerman’s hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Emergency service is also available. Contact Ivan or Jonathan Zimmerman today for fast, quality service for all your plumbing or electrical needs for new and existing construction by calling 717-738-2838.business-review-080917-compressed
