- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
- Downtown diversity
- Travelogue will explore Colorado River this Saturday
Stellar students
- Posted February 1, 2017
A Good Guy Speaks Up
Heroin addiction does not discriminate, community learns Gavin Maser grew up with loving parents who provided everything he needed — maybe more he says — and still he started smoking pot and stealing cars in middle school....
- Posted February 1, 2017
A refreshing sign… Denver council discusses restoration project
Denver Borough Council members at their Monday, Jan. 30, meeting discussed the deteriorating “Welcome to Denver” signs and agreed to start the process toward new welcoming signs at the municipality gateways. Many decisions need to be made...
- Posted February 1, 2017
Science lessons stir student interests
Fourth-grade students at Denver Elementary School were treated to a day of hands-on science presented by Science Explorers Inc. The presentation on Monday, Jan. 30, was the result of a generous donation from Qlik Inc. to the...
- Posted February 1, 2017
Harrisburg man jailed for fleeing, drug charges after police chase in West Cocalico
A Harrisburg man faces 28 charges after leading police on a high-speed chase on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in West Cocalico Township Jan. 26. Daeshaun A. Blanding, 21, was placed in Lancaster County jail on $25,000 bond Jan....
- Posted February 1, 2017
Judge: Man must pay fine for trading for bald eagle skull
A Bradford County man will pay over $1,500 in fines and costs for illegally bartering for a bald eagle skull at an Adamstown trade show in 2015. John E. Palfreyman, 63, was charged last year with trading...
- Posted February 1, 2017
Free manure management plan writing workshops set
As everyone in agriculture should be aware, all farms generating or using manure must have a written manure management plan. Compliance with all required written plans is imperative. The Lancaster County Conservation District can help farmers learn...
- Posted February 1, 2017
‘Souper Bowl’ collection set for this weekend
Hot soup on a cold day can be one of the most nourishing things — and locals have the opportunity to help their neighbors get some of that nourishment. On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4,...
- Posted February 1, 2017
CHS junior now an Eagle Scout
Carson Burkman, 16, of Reamstown Troop 60, has achieved the honor of Eagle Scout. He is the son of Jason and Carla Burkman and a junior at Cocalico High School. To earn this highest of ranks, Carson...
- Posted January 25, 2017
Cocalico School District receives College Board honor
Cocalico School District is one of 433 school districts in the United States and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the Seventh Annual AP District Honor Roll. To be included, Cocalico had to,...
- Posted January 25, 2017