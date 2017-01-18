11th Annual Iron Chef Cocalico set

The Cocalico Education Foundation will host the 11th Annual Iron Chef Cocalico and Benefit Auction on March 5, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Cocalico High School.

Proceeds benefits district students and programs.

Last year’s winner, Courtney Rittenour from Courtyard Café on Main, Denver, will defend her title while competing against Brad Dunlap from The Village Haus, Stoudtburg Village in Adamstown, and Sandy Leed from Sandy’s Cake and Pastry Shoppe, Denver. Corporate sponsors and local food purveyors will supply many of the fresh ingredients, some of which will be a mystery to the chefs until the start of the completion.

In addition to the cooking challenge, guests will have the opportunity to sample and judge the People’s Choice Competition. The theme “The Bee’s Knees” will allow the participants to showcase their culinary specialties in this unique contest.

Many area restaurants and food purveyors will provide samples of house specialties.

A raffle will provide chances to win a $500 Weber grill donated by Blue Ridge Communications along with two other prizes.

Brad Wolf and Art Pannebecker will be auctioneers for the live benefit auction showcasing fine art, handmade jewelry, hand-crafted furniture, pottery and other valuable items produced by local artists. A variety of items, including handmade jewelry and ceramics produced by Cocalico students, are included in the silent and ticket auctions.

This year’s judges for the main event include: Jon Davenport, Retreat form Lancaster County; Sam Diblasi, former owner Diblasi’s, Denver; and Chef Louis Chabot Jr., Ephrata American Legion Cloister Post No. 429. An open judge’s seat will be up for bid during the live auction.

Disc Jockey Casey Allyn of I105 WIOV will co-host alongside Voice of the Lancaster Barnstormers John Witwer to emcee the event.

Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per student, grades K-12.