2017 Denver Fair has something for everyone
The 37th Annual Denver Fair, with the theme Country Scenes, Blue Ribbon Dreams, begins Tuesday, Sept. 12, and continues through Saturday, Sept. 16, at Denver Memorial Park.
The fair’s corporate sponsor is Henry Schein.
There is free entertainment all week.
Some highlights of the week include two midway acts of Circus Incredible along with First Bite Fishing Tanks, sponsored by Ephrata National Bank. Circus Incredible is a family friendly outdoor or indoor circus featuring aerial feats of grace and beauty along with jaw-dropping balancing and acrobatic. Performers include members of the family’s second, sixth and seventh generations.
First Bite Fishing Tanks is an educational and entertaining hands-on fishing catch and release.
Another treat this year: Buffalo Beals, featuring exotic and domestic animals with a free petting zoo, camel rides, and pony rides.
The midway has lots of concessions, games of fun and tricks with lots of prizes to win, food vendors and bingo which is held daily. Pages 36 and 37 of the fair book detail game times and location.
Fair goers are also urged to visit the commercial tent, featuring business expo vendors.
Full midway times are Tuesday through Thursday, 4 through 10 p.m.; Friday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is a limited midway open daily at 11 a.m. with selected food stands.
Exhibits are to be entered Monday, Sept. 11, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Exhibitors may bring apiary items, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, homemade wines, cakes and cookies, decorated brooms, art works, coloring pages, crafts, legos, photography, as well as items in other categories.
The annual rabbit show is another popular Monday attraction. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m., with judging and the show officially opens at 5 p.m.
The fair officially opens Tuesday. Here are the daily highlights/schedule:
Baked goods auction, 6 p.m., on the stage, sponsored by Art Pannebecker and Brad Wolf.
At 6 p.m., the first of ride specials starts with one price for all rides. The swine show starts at 7 p.m. and, at the same time, is the Super Candy Scramble, sponsored by Reinholds VFW, with pre-registration from 6 to 6:45 p.m.
Opening ceremonies begins at 7:30 p.m. at the stage. Included is the annual Miss Denver Fair 2017 competition.
Wednesday features the beef show at 4 p.m. and the dairy beef show at 5 p.m.
A new event, Introduction to Home Canning Demonstration, gets cooking on the main stage at 7 p.m.
Fairgoers visiting the business expo on can enter for chances to win prizes. There will be a drawing at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Another ride special entitled Buddy Night starts at 6 p.m. till closing where two people ride for the price of one.
Thursday brings the goat show is at 5 p.m., with the sheep show immediately following. The family night ride special goes from 6 p.m. till closing.
At 6:30 p.m., the featured entertainment celebrates music in the schools. Talented local students will be taking to the stage.
Friday marks the 17th Annual Kiddie Day, sponsored by Blue Ridge Communications and Eagle Rental along with Cocalico Plumbing and Heating. This day is for the little ones, ages six and under, to enjoy from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.
The children can visit with the East Cocalico Police, enjoy story time with Ms. Carol from Adamstown Area Library, get a high-five from Reading Royals mascot Slap Shot.
The children can also participate in the second annual Decorating with Cookies, sponsored by CPH; face painting, sponsored by Joyful Canvas LLC; meet Denver Fire Company personnel and check out the equipment; and watch the Insanity Factor Show with Papa Tater and Family with showtimes at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.
And, a real attraction for the little ones is the chance to enjoy the Castle Moon Bounce.
When Kiddie Day ends, the fair continues with yet another ride special from 1 through 4 p.m.
The livestock auction gets under way at 6 p.m.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., The Chris Ruble Band, a five-piece contemporary Christian and country gospel band performs.
Saturday, the final day of the fair, gets started at 9 a.m., with the pet show, sponsored by The Cocalico Cat and Gingham Dog Animal Hospital. Pre-registration is required.
The annual Baby Parade, sponsored by Lorraine M. Korber and family, kicks off at 10 a.m., with judging starting five minutes later.
At noon, the ever-popular Pedal Power Tractor Pull, sponsored by Deere Country Lawn and Garden, gets under way.
The family ride special goes from 1 to 5 p.m.
At 1 p.m., the Jell-O eating contest is featured on the stage and at 2 p.m., the local celebrity Hot Wings Eating Contest, sponsored by Wild Wings of Ephrata, takes center stage.
At 3 p.m., the Third Annual Cornhole Tournament starts.
At 5 p.m., there is rabbit hopping in the animal tent. Our free entertainment begins at 7 p.m. on the stage with Flamin’ Dick & The Hot Rods. Bring lawn chairs and get ready to rock and roll and boogie. Exhibits removal begins at 9 p.m. and ends at midnight.
For complete details; check out the fair Web site at thedenverfair.com or check out the Denver Fair booklet.
-
