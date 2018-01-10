2018 brings changes for East Cocalico supervisors

There’s a new chairman for the East Cocalico Board of Supervisors. Alan Fry, former vice-chairman, was elected chairman, replacing long-time chairman, Doug Mackley.

New supervisor, Romao Carrasco, was elected vice-president. Mackley was elected secretary/treasurer.

A long list of 31 appointments was approved with just one appointment garnering the comment “opposed” by Mackley. That appointment of Barry Weaver as a vacancy board member passed 2-1 with Fry and Carrasco voting yes.

Scott Russell was reappointed as East Cocalico Township manager.

Appointed to serve again as East Cocalico Township solicitor is the firm of Goodman and Kenneff, consisting of Thomas L. Goodman, Esquire and Joseph J. Kenneff, Esquire.

Matthew J. Crème, Jr., Esquire was reappointed as transportation impact fee special solicitor.

Eckert, Seamans, Cherin & Mellott, LLC, represented by Michael McAuliffe Miller, Esquire, was reappointed as labor solicitor.

Zoning hearing board member, Ashley Fichthorn, was reappointed to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2020.

Planning commission appointments were Ralph Buckles and Kathleen O’Connor for terms expiring Dec. 31, 2021.

Recreation board appointments were Joe Becker and Jason Wellman for terms expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

Samuel E. Weaver, Jr. was appointed water and sewer authority member for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022.

Kathleen O’Connor was appointed to the transportation impact fee advisory committee.

Russell was appointed transportation impact fee advisor.

Becker Engineering, LLC, represented by Brent E. Lied, P.E., was appointed as land planning engineer and alternate transportation impact fee consultant.

PA Certified Inspectors, represented by Ralph R. Cross, was appointed as building inspector, UCC building code official and code administrator.

Zoe’s House Rescue was appointed as the dog depository.

Ephrata National Bank was appointed the depository of township funds.

At the beginning of the Jan. 2 reorganization/business meeting, Mackley announced an executive session was held earlier in the day at 1 p.m. with Officer-in-Charge, Sergeant Darrick Keppley, and the three supervisors. Also present was Denver council president, Blake Daub, and borough manager, Mike Hession. Denver contracts police service from East Cocalico. Russell said that he was not present at that meeting.

Carrasco said, “I was impressed with Keppley’s strategic thought process and his vision for the department.”

Fry noted, “I’ve known Sergeant Keppley many years and he’s a good officer. I’m pleased he’s willing to step up and be considered for the coming vacancy of chief.” (Chief Terry Arment retires Jan. 15.)

Mackley said he’d echo the comments made. He then introduced a motion “to authorize the township to engage and negotiate with Sergeant Keppley in the development of a police chief employment agreement that is mutually agreed upon by all parties and will be formally executed by the Board of Supervisors at a future public meeting.” The motion passed unanimously.

A resident asked how long formulating this agreement would take. Supervisors estimated about four to six weeks.

In other business, supervisors adopted a professional services fee schedule, a mileage rate of $.54/mile, to be adjusted with any new IRS rate, and a building permit fee schedule with “modest increases,” according to Russell.