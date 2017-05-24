3 charged with reckless endangerment for shots fired in East Cocalico

Three suspects accused of firing upwards of 40 rounds near South Muddy Creek Road in East Cocalico Township last month were taken into custody, police said Saturday.

Wilhelm Montalvo-Otero, 24, Carlos G. Muniz-Cardona, 25, and Miguel A. Perez-Ruiz, 42, all of Lancaster, were charged with recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct for an incident April 27, police said.

East Cocalico Township police reportedly heard about 30 to 40 rapid-fire shots while doing surveillance in the 500 block of South Muddy Creek Road.

An officer located the three suspects fleeing the scene with handguns, police said.

Police also found two 9 mm handguns, three empty magazines and numerous shell casings at the scene.

Police reports indicated the property is a “no trespassing” area that sits approximately 75 yards from Pennsylvania Turnpike tollbooths.

Turnpike workers previously complained about shots being fired in the area and rounds ricocheting in close proximity to the booths, police said.

The men’s preliminary arraignments are scheduled with District Judge Nancy Hamill May 25.