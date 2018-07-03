- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
A Muddy Creek mystery
While researching Civil War soldiers of East Cocalico for his upcoming book, historian Ken McCrea discovered evidence indicating that the person buried under a weathered gravestone in Muddy Creek Cemetery which reads, “Gustave Zanker, Co. G, 3rd PA ART., 1886,” may not be the “real” Gustave Zanker.
“Zanker was born in Altenburg, Germany, around 1821,” said McCrea. “It is not known when he came to America, but he served two enlistments in the United States Army during the Civil War.”
The story of the death of “Gustave Zanker” appeared in The Ephrata Review on Oct. 29, 1886:
“An old soldier was found dead in the wagon shed of Daniel Weinhold, near the village of Muddy Creek on Thursday last. He had come to Muddy Creek hotel the previous day, and complained of severe pains in the side and chest. Some medicine was given him which appeared to relieve the pain. He resumed his journey, towards Adamstown, and with difficulty reached the wagon shed where he was afterwards found lying on his face dead. Deputy Coroner S. G. Seifrit summoned a jury, and Dr. A. H. Kissinger was the examining physician. The jury rendered the verdict that the deceased had come to his death from natural causes. On his person was found an envelope addressed to Fred. G. Zanker, care of Augustus Kimse, of Reading, Pa. It contained a soldier’s discharge, showing that the deceased, Gustave Zanker, had entered the Army Nov. 24, 1862, in company G. 3d regiment, artillery, and has been discharged at Fortress Monroe, Nov. 9, 1865. A small pocket book containing 59 cents, a wallet enclosing a few papers, and a knife were also found on his person. His valise contained two shirts, a hat, a pair of pantaloons, and a few smaller articles. The deceased, who was well dressed, was about 5 feet 8 inches in height, had blue eyes, long sandy side whiskers, sprinkled with gray, and was apparently about 60 years of age. His effects are in the possession of the Deputy coroner, and his body was given in charge of Otto Roland and Peter Frankhouser, who interred it in the Muddy Creek cemetery.”
The Reading Eagle also published his obituary where it noted that instead of being given “medicine,” the proprietor of the Muddy Creek Hotel “gave him peppermint to drink, which seemed to relieve him.”
“This would seem to be a sad story of an impoverished veteran who died while traveling away from home, or possibly homeless, with no relatives or friends around to mourn his passing,” said McCrea.
A gravestone and burial were provided by the government.
“Just as today, veterans were highly honored, and for a veteran whose family couldn’t afford a proper burial, the county government would provide that burial and the federal government would provide a proper gravestone to mark his final resting place.”
Although “Zanker” died and was buried in 1886, a Civil War veteran’s pension application for Gustave Zanker was filed on Feb. 4, 1891. He was living in Virginia at the time.
“He listed both of his enlistments on his application,” said McCrea. “His first enlistment occurred at New York City on May 15, 1861, just a month from the start of the War, into Company F, 29th New York Infantry. He was promoted to the rank of corporal on Sept. 1, 1861, and discharged for disability from the hospital at Wheeling, WV on July 14, 1862. He appears to have recovered because four months later, on Nov. 24, 1862, he re-enlisted into the Third Pennsylvania Heavy Artillery at Philadelphia.”
McCrea said Zanker served through the end of the War, April 1865, and was discharged at Fortress Monroe, Virginia on Nov. 9, 1865. He had served for all but four months of the War. For his service and a war related disability, he received his pension.
“After the Civil War, the government operated a series of homes for disabled veterans scattered across the country,” said McCrea. “He was admitted to a veteran’s home at Danville, Illinois on August 13th, 1899 where he remained until his death on Christmas Eve 1906.”
“Zanker” was buried in the Danville National Cemetery near the home.
Who is buried in Muddy Creek Cemetery under the gravestone marked “Gustave Zanker?”
“There are two possibilities, one that it is a case of mistaken identity, an unknown person just happened to have Gustave’s discharge certificate in his pocket, possibly on his way to deliver it to the real Gustave Zanker,” said McCrea.
“The other possibility is an early case of identity theft,” said McCrea. “An unknown person obtained a copy of his discharge certificate and assumed his identity.”
McCrea said most people didn’t have birth certificates, and it would have been easy to assume a false identity by reading about a death in a newspaper.
“Which of two gravestones marks the real burial place of Gustave Zanker will probably never be known,” said McCrea.
As stated at the tomb of the unknown soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery, the answer will remain “Known But to God.”
McCrea’s book will be titled, “Centennial Reamstown,” referring to the 100th anniversary of the founding of Reamstown, which would have been in 1860.
Michele Walter Fry is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
