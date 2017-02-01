A refreshing sign… Denver council discusses restoration project

Denver Borough Council members at their Monday, Jan. 30, meeting discussed the deteriorating “Welcome to Denver” signs and agreed to start the process toward new welcoming signs at the municipality gateways.

Many decisions need to be made regarding the signs, such as how they will be financed, the size of the signs, the construction material, who will install the signs and whether the signs would be phased in or all purchased at one time.

Mike Hession, borough manager, said the Denver Lions Club would discuss and consider partnering with the borough on the sign project when a sample sign becomes available along with the cost estimate.

Council approved using remaining funds from the Denver Historical Society, which disbanded in 2005, to assist paying for the sign restoration project.

When the society disbaned, Denver residents Dolly Leed and Earl Nussbaum presented the borough with a $1,000 check to be invested and used for a future Denver event or celebration.

The money, along with $15 from the sale of a Hometown Collectible was invested in a certificate of deposit. The CD matures Feb. 1 with a value of $1,234.34. Council approved closing the CD and transferring the funds to the sign project.

In other business:

* East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment reported 2,059 calls for service in Denver during 2016. This was 21.57 percent of the total calls for service. In December, Denver had 121 calls for service. The month with the highest number of calls for service was September with 205, followed closely by August with 195 and May with 186.

* Mayor Rodney Redcay, administered the oath of office to Junior Councilwoman Sarah Register, a Cocalico High School student. Junior councilpersons have a voice but no vote.

* Council approved drafting an ordinance to manage wireless facilities in the borough. Typically cell carriers hire private companies to install small, cellular towers. They’re small boxes on poles similar to telephone poles. The borough solicitor has worked with other county municipalities to draft such ordinances.

* Denver officials’ work on the borough streetlight buy-back plan continues with a conference call with PPL officials on Feb. 2. Clarification is needed to determine where junction boxes will be located, plus other items.

“We’re seven to 10 days behind schedule,” said Hession. Streetlights will be replaced with LED bulbs. Calculated annual cost savings to the borough could be as high as $50,000, officials said.