Acts of Love is Cocalico’s summer lunch program
The 2017 free summer lunch program started Monday, June 12, at noon and will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout the summer. Lunch locations are Denver Park, Reamstown Park, and Reinholds Park.
Students age 18 and under, including preschool age, receive free lunches.
Under the grant program, each meal has five components — protein, whole grain, fruit, vegetable and milk (one-percent, fat-free, and fat-free flavored milk). Children must choose at least three items.
Meals must be eaten at the distribution location. The program is not permitted to send meals home for someone not able to be present. This is a change from past practice.
No registration is needed; attendees must report to the participating locations at noon. Volunteers will take a lunch count of who attended and who was fed.
The Cocalico School District and the Cocalico Ministerium are partners in this program.
