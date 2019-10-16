Adamstown Antiques Extravaganza

Stepping into Suzanne Christie’s world is like stepping into a photograph of the 1900s. She leafed through an antiques magazine, sitting on an elegant old sofa. She laid out brownies, fruit and pâté for guests and is surrounded by Edwardian tea dresses, fur hats and luxurious fashions from the 20th century.

“My love of architecture and houses is what got me into the dresses,” said Christie, originally from Reading.

Christie was one of many antiques vendors who occupied their own niche at Renningers Antiques Market in Adamstown on Sept. 29, the high holy day of September’s Antiques Extravaganza weekend. Pilgrims from across the nation walked through the labyrinth of beautiful old things, examining everything from a glass urn filled with dismembered, red-lipped baby dolls, to a fuzzy, animatronic reindeer squeaking and tittering on its pedestal.

“Oh, buddy,” a woman said, patting a mounted deer head. “You were in the wrong place at the wrong time, weren’t you?”

Gary Reynolds polishes a dusty Inca statue of a man holding a fish.

“(It’s) about a thousand years old,” he said.

Reynolds, from Lansdale, went from collecting coins to Corvettes to ancient artifacts. He has a glass case of South American sculptures, distinguished by their elongated heads, massive hats and hoop earrings. Below them are toy race cars, a tiny gold-framed photo of a boy in a sailor suit and a toy monkey blowing a horn. There’s ancient pottery shards and statuary fragments (“That foot might be Egyptian,” he said.)

“Can you buy ‘em at K-Mart?” he said. “Not everybody has ‘em. This stuff is one of a kind. If everybody has it, I say I don’t want it.”

Next to the Inca statue is a painted war club with a jagged edge. It looks ancient, but it’s a frat house paddle from 1936.

“It’s great stuff,” said Eddie “Turtle” Oster of Lutherville, Md. “I’ve been collecting for over 42 years. People come to my house and say ‘you live in a museum.’”

If he wanted to add to his collection of 2,000 Christmas ornaments, he was in luck. Renningers is a world of ceramics and Santa Clauses, Gene Simmons and glimmering chandeliers, clocks that no longer tick and yellowing photographs of strangers. The photos are like glass. Some are shattered, white waves tearing across a gentleman’s torso. You see the lives of people you don’t know — weddings and families. On the back of one photo of a woman in an elegant dress, lorgnette in her gloved hands, there’s a handwritten note: “Taken on my 77th birthday, November 19, 1908.”

In the niche across from that, there’s everything from African masks to “Star Wars” and Roger Rabbit memorabilia. Among the many Native American artifacts is a 1920s bead spider holding a baby’s umbilical cord.

“We come every year for the extravaganza,” said Jackie Gills of Poquoson, Va. She and her grandson Jack have their outfits coordinated — baby-blue button downs with vertical stripes.

“I love the history of antiques,” Jack said. “There’s just so many antiques here that are unusual.”

The booth of Ephrata’s Bob Shank has ancient arrowheads, Nazi military medals and a collectible Easter Barbie doll. Fox, raccoon and mink skins hang from the wall. Bear traps lie on the carpeted floor.

“They’re always good conversation pieces,” he said.

Charles Sweigart’s collection included a 19th century temple shrine from Southeast Asia, a bronze Japanese incense burner, and autographed photos of silent movie stars.

“Some of the things I find to be extremely well-made and designed,” said Sweigart, “for a better quality than you find new today.”

Wes Cipolla is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.