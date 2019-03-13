Adamstown Borough hears 2018 police response times
Police response times have been calculated by the Ephrata Police Department for 2018. Lt. Thomas Shumaker submitted the following information to Adamstown Borough for their March 5 meeting. There was no discussion.
Code 1 and 2 dispatches are emergencies. A response to these calls may affect someone’s health. Code 1 calls tend to lean toward medical emergencies, where Code 2 is geared more toward potential or actual crime in progress. It is also important to recognize that these are mostly original dispatch incident types and may not necessarily reflect the actual nature of the call.
Codes 3 and 4 are generally not known emergencies but have a sense of urgency. In some cases, evidence may be lost without a prompt response.
Higher numbered codes are all less important. Those events’ responses were not analyzed, as they do not immediately affect safety.
Priority Distribution Response
Code 1 7.91% 0:07:50
Code 2 62.15% 0:07:11
Code 3 27.12% 0:07:58
Code 4 2.82% 0:17:44
An Adamstown resident brought forward a concern to council at the “visitors’ business” portion of the meeting.
“I’d just like to present a concern I have when you are traveling south toward Weavers (Market), when you make that turn,” said John Schmoyer. “I have a concern that one of these days, I’m going to get plowed into there or catapulted across into oncoming traffic.”
“It’s not the car behind me that I’m concerned about, it’s the car behind that car that I’m concerned about,” said Schmoyer. “I use hand signals, turn signals. The car behind you will see that, but in today’s world, where drivers aren’t as attentive as they used to be or should be, it’s the car behind and you will see them swinging. I’ve envisioned myself already getting hit there.”
Schmoyer proposed a solution.
“There’s a… yellow sign, that says something about a school bus stop,” said Schmoyer. “… To my knowledge, there’s no school bus stop. If possible, replace that sign with a “watch for stopped vehicles,” and maybe that would jar someone to be a little more attentive. I just feel it’s a real dangerous place.”
Councilman Shad Lewis asked if cars were trying to pass on the berm around him as he turns left.
“Absolutely,” said Schmoyer. “Oh, commonplace.”
“I asked the police about that a couple months ago and asked him if it was legal to pass on the berm, and he said it was,” said Lewis.
That was the end of the discussion. If a councilperson said they would look in to it, it was inaudible.
Mayor Dean Johnson said the how to survive an “Active Shooter Training” which was canceled last month due to weather will be held on Apr. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Adamstown.
Michele Walter Fry is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Michele Walter Fry
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a new...
-
Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton Bank...
-
EASS proposes plan to help with electric bills
Earlier this month, as temperatures hovered in the teens, the...
-
Adamstown Borough hears 2018 police response times
Police response times have been calculated by the Ephrata Police...
-
West Cocalico seeks to help fire companies thrive
In the March 7 West Cocalico supervisors meeting, the board...
-
Clay seeks to improve stormwater run-off
Clay Township supervisors announced at their Feb. 11 meeting that...
-
Students share internship experiences with school board
Going backward from traditional teaching methods may help students go...
-
Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a...
-
Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton...
-
EASS proposes plan to help with electric bills
Earlier this month, as temperatures hovered in the teens,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eve Hunt says:
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says:
-
Janice Ballenger says: